Controlling Diabetes with a Low Glycemic Index Diet is Essential to Maintaining Manageable Blood Sugar Levels
Diabetes is a disease that is running rampant throughout the US, controlling disease progression is key. Here’s some advice from Bonne Santé of Old Lyme, CT.OLD LYME, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CDC released a report last year stating that over 100 million US citizens are diagnosed with Diabetes or have undiagnosed prediabetes. Unfortunately, that number has risen significantly since 2017, as more Americans are struggling to maintain a healthy diet. Misinformation and diet fads usually do more harm than good, and people are at a loss of where to turn.
Fortunately, Bonne Santé Wellness Center can offer diabetics, individualized and accurate information to help control both blood sugar and insulin levels... Bonne Santé of Old Lyme, CT has professionals, such as Rosemary Barclay, BS, PhD, CNS. These professionals specialize in holistic remedies to aid and improve the quality of life for their clients. For Diabetics or Pre Diabetics, maintaining a low Glycemic Index diet is essential to controlling the disease.
• Carbohydrates (carbs) and the Glycemic Index
Carbohydrates are found in a plethora of foods. Bread, pasta, beans, cereal, fruit, vegetables, milk and cheese but not all carbs are created equal.. When consumed in moderation, carbohydrates are an essential part of everyone’s diet. After all, carbs are broken down into simple sugars that enter the bloodstream and provide energy for our muscles to work. This process is essential for the body needs to garner the energy and nutrients it needs to survive.
However, different carbohydrates impact blood sugar levels and insulin to varying degrees These varying degrees are measured by the Glycemic Index (GI).
There are three levels of the GI:
Low: 55 or less
Medium: 56-69
High: 70+
These factors are not contingent on the food alone. Rather, the factors encompass the method of preparation, the type of sugar, and the molecular structure of the starch and fiber levels of that food. After all, fruit is better for the body than white bread.but it is their glycemic index that makes one the better choice over the other for diabetics. Fiber also plays a vital role in lowering the release of sugars into the bloodstream.
• GI and Diabetes
Diabetes is a complex disease .but the primary issue of the disease is the inability of affected individuals to process sugars effectively. Everyone has a blood sugar level, which fluctuates depending on our consumption and overall health. However, for diabetics, their sugar levels are hard to control, since their body cannot make enough insulin to cope or their bodies have become insulin resistant.
For this reason affected individuals should be encouraged to eat foods with a low GI as insufficient insulin is produced to cope with foods of a high GIA diet compromising primarily low GI and high fiber produces less blood sugars
From a young age, food and the way people eat is indoctrinated into them, becoming a part of their culture. Good, bad, or indifferent, the food most people eat stems from a habit that started in early childhood. It is difficult to change such an ingrained habits. Diabetes is a serious condition and the long term effects of a continually high blood sugar are very detrimental to nerves, kidneys and of course the heart. Fortunately, the professionals at Bonne Santé of Old Lyme, CT can help to control this elevated blood sugar levels by making simple changes to diet. Coupled with an exercise regimen these lifestyle changes can lower your blood sugar levels dramatically. For more information about the services available at the Bonne Santé Wellness Center, visit their website.
