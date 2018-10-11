Recruiting for Good Launches Get a Tech Job and Fun Party in Maui
We love helping talented engineering and IT professionals find jobs they love www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is rewarding tech candidates who submit resumes directly with agency and complete probation; fun Maui trip to Hawaii Food and Wine Festival.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love to represent talented engineering and IT professionals, find them kickass jobs they love; and reward fun trips to party for good."
How to Enjoy Fun Party in Maui
1. Tech candidates have at least 3 years of professional working experience in Engineering or IT (US based experience).
2. Candidates live in the U.S. and are U.S. Citizens, U.S. Residents, or EAD.
3. Candidates submit resumes directly to Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com, complete 90 day probation period; and receive fun trip to party in Maui.
Carlos Cymerman adds "Join us to find your next kickass job and Party for Good."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering/IT, and Marketing/Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org.
The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival is the premier epicurean destination event in the Pacific. The Festival features a roster of more than 150 internationally renowned master chefs, culinary personalities, and winemakers and mixologists. Hawaii Food & Wine Festival (HFWF) is a program of the non-profit, Hawaii Ag and Culinary Alliance. Its mission is to attract national and international attention to the extraordinary culinary talent and the diversity of quality locally grown products to ensure Hawaii maintains its competitive edge as a world-class destination. In the past 8 years, HFWF has expanded from a three-day festival with 30 chefs in Waikiki to more than 20 events with over 10,000 attendees and 120 chefs spanning three Islands. Since its 2011 launch, HFWF has donated more than $2 million to community organizations that support sustainability, culinary programs and agriculture. www.HawaiiFoodandWineFestival.com
