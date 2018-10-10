Co-Op Celebrating Women Launches New Fun Reward Moms Party in Maui
An Invite Only Community..For Working Moms and Moms Who Volunteer in the Community, Our Members Live in Santa Monica and Surrounding Communities
Co-Op Celebrating Women member, Recruiting for Good is delivering a personal service helping L.A. working parents fund and enjoy travel to Hawaii Food Festival
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join Our Moms Party in Maui to have the time of your life... a fun and fulfilling foodie weekend getaway that is good for mind, body, and soul."
How Moms Join Co-Op Celebrating Women
1. Co-Op Celebrating Women serves L.A. working moms, and moms who volunteer in the community and (their significant other is a working professional).
2. For Our Moms Party in Maui reward; Co-Op members are at least 25 years of age.
3. Mom attends one of our fun invite only Santa Monica Parties RSVP@WePartyforGood.com to get details (time and date for next event).
Carlos Cymerman adds "Rewarding moms fun parties...makes a lasting difference, we look forward to serving our Co-Op members and changing their life for good."
About
Co-Op Celebrating Women is an invite only Santa Monica Based Social Co-Op for working moms and moms that volunteer in the community (and their significant other is a working professional). Together, we participate to help fund community service, 'Our Moms Work,' and enjoy fun fulfilling life experiences. www.Co-OpCelebratingWomen.com; serving members who live in Santa Monica and surrounding communities.
The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival is the premier epicurean destination event in the Pacific. The Festival features a roster of more than 150 internationally renowned master chefs, culinary personalities, and winemakers and mixologists. Hawaii Food & Wine Festival (HFWF) is a program of the non-profit, Hawaii Ag and Culinary Alliance. Its mission is to attract national and international attention to the extraordinary culinary talent and the diversity of quality locally grown products to ensure Hawaii maintains its competitive edge as a world-class destination. In the past 8 years, HFWF has expanded from a three-day festival with 30 chefs in Waikiki to more than 20 events with over 10,000 attendees and 120 chefs spanning three Islands. Since its 2011 launch, HFWF has donated more than $2 million to community organizations that support sustainability, culinary programs and agriculture. www.HawaiiFoodandWineFestival.com
Co-Op Celebrating Women, Founding Member, Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering/IT, and Marketing/Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org.
Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. In 2019, coming out with funded services to offset the cost of running a business for mom entrepreneurs and business owners. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org
