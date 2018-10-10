Congressman Rooney to Visit Inaugural FVI Young Entrepreneur Fair
Inaugural Event to Celebrate the Freedom & Virtue Institute’s Self Reliance Clubs at FleaMasters on October 20, 2018
Several SRCs and local area schools will be on hand to promote and sell their produce, crafts and projects they have created. “As a member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, I am focused on how we can create opportunities to give each student the tools they need to determine their level of success and achievement in life,” as stated on Congressman Rooney’s website. Proceeds from these sales will help sustain the clubs through the rest of the year.
The Self Reliance Clubs, which include elementary and middle schools in Lee and Collier County, provide students with the opportunity to earn money for school and other education related supplies. Witnessed through the achievement of goals, school performance, extra-curricular activities like urban farming, and volunteerism, these participants experience success and the reward that comes from initiative, hard work and self-reliance.
Gates open at 9:00 am and it is open to the public. “These students have worked so hard over the years to build their clubs and achieve success,” states Mark Wardell, Director of the Self Reliance Clubs. “We wanted to expand their knowledge and inspire the entrepreneurial drive we teach and see evident in many of our participants”.
“Our sincere thanks go to FleaMasters as our Title Sponsor for this fabulous event, their dedication in helping students flourish is truly appreciated,” states Ismael Hernandez, Executive Director of the Institute. “We invite all to come and see what a little initiative and self reliance can do to change a person’s life.” The Self-Reliance Clubs exist to educate the next generation to understand that they are the champions of their own lives. Through their own initiative, ingenuity, and hard work, they will realize that they have the power to determine the direction of their future. To learn more about the Freedom and Virtue Institute and Self Reliance Clubs, visit http://www.fvinstitute.org/self-reliance-clubs/. For sponsorship information, contact Angeli Chin, via email at angeli@fvinsitute.org or call at 239-313-3995.
About The Freedom and Virtue Institute
The Freedom & Virtue Institute believes in fostering attitudes and leading initiatives that build off the principle of creating self-reliance among underprivileged children and individuals enduring hardship that wish to better their situations and live a dignified, self-sustainable life. Presently, the Freedom & Virtue Institute conducts three unique initiatives: The Self-Reliance Clubs, the Dignity of Work Initiative and the Effective Compassion Training programs.
About The Self-Reliance Clubs
The Self-Reliance Clubs exist to educate the next generation to understand that they are the champions of their own lives. Through their own initiative, ingenuity, and hard work, they will realize that they have the power to determine the direction of their future.
Self-Reliance Clubs are set up in schools to provide under-privileged students with the opportunity to work in various entrepreneurship initiatives, learn economics, earn money, and gain self-esteem and a sense of individual freedom. The ‘money’ earned can then be used to purchase school supplies, equipment, and clothing.
For more information on how you can help, visit www.fvinstitute.org or call (239) 240-9393.
