Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Construction Worker with Mesothelioma in Minnesota to Make Their Compensation a Priority and To Call for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers

It is vital to have one of the nation's very best mesothelioma lawyers help assist a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Minnesota with their compensation claim.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We offer instant and direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys for a construction worker or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma in Minnesota because we want a person like this to get the very best possible financial compensation results.

“We want a construction worker, plumber, electrician, or any type of skilled trades worker with mesothelioma in Minnesota or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can honestly explain how the mesothelioma financial compensation process works.

"It is vital to have one of the nation's very best mesothelioma lawyers help assist a person who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Minnesota with their compensation claim as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. Please make mesothelioma compensation a priority if you or your loved one in Minnesota has been diagnosed with this very rare form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure." http://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The types of construction workers or skilled trades workers the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in assisting include:

* Carpenters

* Plumbers

* Electricians

* Insulators

* Welders

* Roofers

* Demolition Construction Workers

* Concrete/Foundation Workers

* Drywall Installers

For a list of banned products by the US Environmental Protection Agency please refer the EPA's website on this topic: https://www.epa.gov/asbestos/us-federal-bans-asbestos

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there’s is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Minnesota including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud.



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/cancer/basics/definition/con-20032378

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: http://www.cancer.umn.edu/



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

http://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.