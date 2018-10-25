Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Person in Alaska With Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma or Their Family to Call Them for Direct Access to The Nation's Top Attorneys for the Best Client Compensation

If you want the very best possible mesothelioma financial compensation settlement you will need to retain the services of the nation’s most experienced and capable mesothelioma lawyers.” — Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “We are urging a person in Alaska who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they get the most honest advice about how to get the best possible financial settlement. We do not want to see one person in Alaska with mesothelioma to get shortchanged on compensation because they aimed low in retaining the services of a law firm. If you want the very best possible mesothelioma financial compensation settlement you will need to retain the services of the nation’s most experienced and capable mesothelioma lawyers and we would like to make some specific suggestions.

“The mesothelioma attorneys we suggest have well over a decade of producing the best possible mesothelioma compensation results and they make house calls to Alaska. In other words, the mesothelioma attorneys we suggest go to visit the diagnosed person in their home. The in-home visit is vital because it allows the lawyers we suggest a face to face conversation with the person with mesothelioma about how and or where they were exposed to asbestos. The reason this information is so vital is that this specific information about asbestos exposure becomes the basis for a mesothelioma financial compensation claim for this rare cancer as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” http://Alaska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

If the Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center had some vital compensation tips for a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Vermont they would be:

* "Try to list as many places where you were exposed to asbestos along with dates and times. The more specific the information the better. As an example-'I was a plumber and a pipefitter in Anchorage from 1967 until 1973. Additionally, I worked as a pipefitter on the Alaskan Pipeline from 1975 until 1980.'

* "Do you know the names or whereabouts of coworkers who may have witnessed your exposure to asbestos? Knowing how you were exposed to asbestos and the names of people who witnessed your exposure is vital information the attorneys we suggest will need if you want to receive the very best possible financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303." http://Alaska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services for people with mesothelioma anywhere in communities such as Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Homer, Palmer and Nome.



For the best possible treatment options in Alaska we strongly recommend the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital. Alaska Regional Hospital-Anchorage: https://alaskaregional.com/, Providence Alaska Medical Center-Anchorage: https://alaska.providence.org/locations/p/pamc, The University of Washington Cancer Clinic:http://www.uwmedicine.org/locations/surgical-oncology-uwmc.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alaska include US Navy Veterans, workers at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Fort Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, oil field workers, off shore oil/gas rig workers, oil pipeline workers, marine mechanics, commercial fishermen, pulp and paper mill workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, manufacturing workers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, insulators, or construction workers. In most instances these types of people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://Alaska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma