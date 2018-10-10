Nation Family Law Trial Institute Co-Founder, Author and Partner at Weber Gallagher, Lynne Gold-Bikin Passes Away at 80
We are saddened to share the sudden passing of Family Law Trial Institute founding attorney, Lynne Gold-Bikin.
“Lynne’s spirit, drive and personality was larger than life. She was a passionate litigator and it showed in her tireless work ethic. Each faculty member of the institute was positively influenced by her. Lynne had a never-ending quest to make those around her better. We will forever miss her.” - Attorney Stephen Kolodny
“Lynne was special. She had an infectious personality that positively impacted everyone. The close-knit faculty will forever have a void and her presence will be missed. We were each touched by Lynne and her pure zest for life. Her knowledge, experience, and voice will live on through this incredible program she helped create. Simply put, she’s made us all better people and most certainly better attorneys.” - Attorney Sherri Evans
Lynne’s awards include 50 Best Business Women in Pennsylvania, KYW Women of Achievement Award and the Pennsylvania Honor Roll of Women Award. In 2014, Lynne received the Eric Turner Memorial Award from the Family Law Section of the Pennsylvania Bar Association in honor of her 40 years of exceptional work and her teaching others in the field. Lynne received an honorary Doctorate of Laws from Albright College. As of 2017 Lynne is ranked as a preeminent attorney by Martindale-Hubbell. Lynne has been recognized by the publisher of the Pennsylvania edition of Super Lawyers magazine for family law from in 2017.
Lynne will forever be with us as we move forward as the preeminent family law advocacy program in the country, she helped create.
