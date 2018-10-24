Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center Asks the Family of an Auto/Truck Mechanic in Georgia to Focus on the Best Compensation-Call Them for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers for Compensation Results

"The nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys will travel to the home of a diagnosed person in Georgia as soon as possible to get the specific information about how/where they were exposed to asbestos.” — Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center is now urging the family of an auto, truck or manufacturing mechanic who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to the nation's most skilled and capable mesothelioma attorneys because the mechanic or machinist getting the best possible financial compensation depends on it. Typically, the compensation for these types of people starts at five hundred thousand dollars and can go up dramatically based on how or where they were exposed to asbestos.

There is a direct correlation between having the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and receiving the best possible financial compensation for a person like an auto, maritime, or energy mechanic. The mesothelioma lawyers the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center recommend are the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys and they make house calls in Georgia.



The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in assisting the following types of people with mesothelioma in Texas:

* US Navy Veterans who were exposed to asbestos in an engine room or as a mechanic

* Auto mechanics

* Heavy vehicle mechanics

* Marine mechanics

* A factory worker who served as a mechanic or maintenance repair person to keep the manufacturing facility operational

* Power Plant Workers

* Public Utility Workers

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center is focused on making certain that people with mesothelioma in Georgia receive the very best possible financial compensation. In most instances, the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys will travel to the home of a diagnosed person in Georgia as soon as possible to get the specific information about how/where they were exposed to asbestos. It is this information that becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim.

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center's free services for people with mesothelioma in Georgia are available to a diagnosed victim who resides in any community in Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any community in the state.

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Center is also very focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia http://www.augusta.edu/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker's exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.