Raising number of accidents augments the demand for Cannabis Testing Market

Cannabis, belonging to the group of flowering plants is used in the production of hemp fiber and as a psychotropic drug. Also known typically as Marijuana or weed, it may be used to deal with many medical conditions consisting of most cancers, glaucoma, seizures, HIV/AIDS and extra. Patients and consumers depend upon the products they are consuming to be safe and steady. One-of-a-kind forms of evaluation and screening are required whilst checking for potency, efficacy, and type. Common types testing involve residual solvents, microbial infestation, efficiency, and terpenes. Residual solvent analysis includes the extraction of active moiety from cannabis thru the use of solvents which includes ethanol, carbon dioxide, butane, water, and different materials.

The Global Cannabis Testing Market was valued at USD 1084.57 million in 2018 and estimated to reach USD 1937.12 million by 2023 at an increasing CAGR of 12.3%. Solvents play a large position, with large volumes required that allows you to achieve better purity tiers and boom the performance of extraction. The potency of cannabis refers to the percentage of cannabinoids contained in the sample being tested. Depending on the state in which testing occurs, a sample’s THC and CBD levels, along with its tetrahydrocannabinolic and cannabidolic acids may be all that’s required. Testing for the physical and microbial contamination of cannabis occur in several steps. The packaging and managing of cannabis need to occur on smooth surfaces, and all who deal with it put on gloves with the intention to avoid bodily contamination.

The marketplace increase is ordinarily pushed due to some critical elements consisting of rising call for LIMS system in cannabis testing and legalization at the usage of cannabis on medication as larger effective for the curing of various diseases along with cancer anorexia/cachexia and neurologic issues etc. Cannabis testing became legalized in 25 states inside America.

Moreover, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the big considerable and enormously well-known cannabinoid in cannabis. The cell research has determined that the compound has an antioxidant activity as cannabinoids may work towards guarding neurons against exposure to toxic levels of glutamate. In contrast to antioxidants, vitamin C and nutrition E, Cannabidiol is 30-50% greater powerful as compared to either of such vitamins. Due to such benefits, marijuana has been authorized or legalized for clinical functions.

Moreover, increasing drug abuse related accidents are propelling the demand for cannabis testing kits. As per European Monitoring Center for Drugs & Drug Addiction, over 32,000 deaths on roads every year, at the same time as further 1.7 million are injured. Fatal crashes comprising drivers who used marijuana turned into doubled in Washington after the nation has legalized the drug, as per the research through the AAA basis for traffic protection. Accordingly, excessive focus on right legalization for the use of cannabis is required to reduce its risky effects and as a result, a few states have made legal limits to use cannabis.

The complete report for the global cannabis testing market provides all the information required for the decision making and investing opportunities based on the market size, revenue, history, current trends and future predictions. It also provides the deep sights of the global market based on the product and software, testing procedures, end-users, and regional analysis, along with the competitive landscape.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the market with accounting 34% of the global market share. Increasing awareness about the product testing and decline in the prices are the main factors expected to support the market growth in Asia Pacific and Europe.

The key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., AB SCIEX LLC, Millipore Sigma, Restek Corporation, LabLynx, Inc. (U.S.), Steep Hill Labs, Inc., PharmLabs, LLC, SC Laboratories, Inc., Digipath Labs, Inc., CannaSafe Analytics, and Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Scope of the report:

• Global, regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analysing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

