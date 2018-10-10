Frozen bakery product is the reduced food wastage as stores can bake them based on customers demand

Europe Frozen Bakery Products Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen products will have extended shelf life compared to conventional products, which is encouraging the food chains in different parts of the world to use those products. Bakery products are one such variety of frozen food items that are having increasing demand across the globe, particularly in Europe. The busy lifestyles of people are forcing them to preserve the food to consume in the later point of time.

The Europe Frozen Bakery Products Market has been valued at USD 8.25 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach approximately USD 12.17 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.10%. Frozen bakery product does not require any preservatives as microorganisms cannot grow once the temperature is nine degrees less than zero. They allow customers to prepare food in short amount of time while not requiring a pastry chef or a specialized oven. One most vital advantage of frozen bakery product is the reduced food wastage as stores can bake them based on demand while keeping remaining products frozen and preserved.

Enhanced shelf life of merchandise, price advantage over baked fast foods and also the short time necessity for preparation of food are main factors that are expected to drive the European frozen bakery products market. The rise of specialty frozen baked products is complemented by the healthy offerings related to it. Baking establishments are providing specialty products that are additionally protein free, dairy free, peanut free, and soy protein free so as to access and capture health aware customer section. The microbiological spoilage of frozen food by molds, yeast, and bacteria ends up in customers selecting safer alternatives to food. The quality and health aware customers are progressively partial towards freshly baked delicacies and artisanal bakers so as to witness indulgence and fullness.

The convenience issue regarding frozen bakery product is also complemented by the on-the-go snacking trend. The food service sector has been quickly diversifying their product portfolio to include ready to bake and ready to thaw frozen bakery merchandise. The demand for such convenient foods has been increasing from the rapidly rising cafes, restaurants, in-store bakeries and occasional outlets that sometimes procure frozen food and thaw or bake it to supply instant delicacies.

The full report provides the complete information about the Europe frozen bakery products market and describes the overall market size, share, trends, and future analysis. It also provides in-depth knowledge by explaining the market based on the type, distribution channel, and regional distribution.

On the basis of type, the market is separated into frozen bread, frozen pizza crust, and frozen cake and pastry. Of these, frozen bread accounted for the largest market share followed by frozen cakes and pastry. On the basis of a distribution channel, the market is separated into artisan baker, retail, and catering.

By geography, the Europe market is examined under the regions of UK, Spain, Germany, France and Italy. Europe region accounts for the lion’s share of the global bakery products market owing to the high demand for junk food and technological innovations in the manufacturing of food products by local players. The high demand for convenience food, coupled with demand for desserts and baked goods in the region are expected to propel the market growth.

The report also offers the information about the competitive landscape of the region, which includes major companies like Premier Foods Plc, Vandemoortele NV, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, ARYZTA AG, Lantmannen Unibake International, EUROPASTRY, SA, and Associated British Foods plc.

On the whole, the market is expected to offer ample opportunities for existing food manufacturers with the growing demand for bakery products and confectioneries in European countries. The rising disposable income of the people coupled with the rapid urbanization will create more possibilities in the coming years.

