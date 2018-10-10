STS International Wins Strategic Engineering & Support Subcontract with Longeviti at Space & Naval Warfare Systems
“STS is eager to work with Longeviti to provide Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Pacific with the engineering and support services required to achieve mission success for our client. This will be our first contract supporting Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Pacific and we are looking forward to the opportunity,” says Dave Morgan, Vice President of STS.
Specifically, STS will work with Longeviti to provide engineering, Cyber Security, network operations (NetOps), information technology services (ITS), and other technical services in support of enterprise networks, devices, communication systems, sensors, applications and information systems.
About STS International
Founded in 1992, STS International is a U.S. Veteran Owned business with over twenty-five years of experience providing integrated secure solutions and services to the federal government in the areas of Engineering and Integration, Enterprise Asset Management, Simulation and Training, and Professional Support Services. We have focused our efforts in the domains of C6ISR, AI/ML, Robotics and Unmanned Systems, Medical, and other Emerging Markets.
Our goal at STS is to achieve mission-success for our clients in Defense, Homeland, and National Security by dedicating ourselves to the principles of innovation, agility, and excellence. What makes STS unique is our ability to swiftly meet our client’s needs while sustaining an organization with global operations and a mature infrastructure to support enterprise, end-to-end solutions. Our solutions maximize best value, mitigate risks, and optimize operational efficiency.
About Longeviti
Longeviti was founded by leading medical device industry executives, biomedical engineers, and multidisciplinary surgeons. Our team collaborates closely with industry and academia to bring promising neuro-therapies from the lab to the commercial market.
