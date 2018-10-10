Baby Food Market to flourish with the growing working women

Europe Baby Food Market

Europe Baby Food Market is mainly driven by increase in working women population and growing awareness regards nutrition

Availability of rich nutrition products and increased level of disposable incomes is driving the Baby Food Market” — Lead Analyst @ Market Data Forecast

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditionally, babies were fed with soft home cooked food, a practice that is still in style in underdeveloped and developing countries. However, growing urbanization and ever-changing lifestyles have enhanced the demand for prepackaged baby foods in several societies and cultures. Infants and babies require good enough quantity of vitamins of their day to day diet. Therefore, there is a demand for packaged baby ingredients with balanced nutrition. The key market players release modern food products to provide minimum preservatives and nutritional content. Similarly, these products are organized with the utmost care and hygiene to prevent contamination and ensure the protection of the toddlers.

The Europe Baby Food Market was worth almost $15.69 billion in 2018 and is predicted to be growing at a CAGR of 5.87%, to touch $20.87 billion by 2023. Growing awareness for nutrition, the rise in organized retail marketing, urbanization paired with a major increase in the count of working women population act as key factors that boost the market growth in Europe. Declining poverty rates and rising disposable income of many of the countries in Europe have boosted the adoption of the baby food product.

Existing baby food makers have enlarged their product ranges to incorporate organic variants, typically through mergers and acquisitions. Several new companies have additionally forayed into this sector with specific offerings to explore the huge potential of this market.

Moreover, the production of baby food under strict health and safety standards has helped in grabbing the attention regarding the utility of prepackaged baby foods in providing the desired nutrition for babies. This successively has escalated the demand for baby food within the world market. In addition, baby food is gaining popularity within the high-income societies as a part of their status quo, particularly within the rising markets, which is predicted to drive the baby foodstuff in rising economies.

The full report provides the complete information about the Europe bay food market and describes the overall market size, share, trends, and future analysis. It also provides in-depth knowledge by explaining the market based on health benefits, ingredients, and regional distribution.

On the basis of health benefits, the market is separated into

• Immune system

• Brain and Eye development

• Muscular growth

• Bones and Teeth development,

• Nervous system

• Vascular system

• Body Energy

On the basis of ingredients, the market is separated into

• Cereals

• Fruits

• Milk Products

• Vegetables

• Meat Products

Milk products account for the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue. The increasing awareness toward baby nutrition, growing number of working women, raising disposable income and the availability of quality-rich products is driving the growth for milk products.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the market is separated into

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• United Kingdom

The presence of some popular private brands is promoting market growth in countries like Germany and the United Kingdom. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing living expenses are forcing both men and women to work in these developed nations. More promotional activities and awareness among the population is driving the market growth in Europe and is expected to witness more growth possibilities in the future.

The full report also offers information about the competitive landscape of the market around the world. Some of the key market players are

• Danone

• H.J. Heinz

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Abbott Nutrition

• Plasmon

• Baby Organix

• Beech Nut

• Fasska

• SMA Nutrition

• Stonyfield Farm

• Babynat

• Hero

On the whole, the European baby food market is expected to proliferate with more market engaging strategies of the existing players and new entrants. The strict government regulations to provide only nutritional food to the infants is pushing the key players to concentrate more on natural derivatives like fruits and vegetable without use of any preservatives or chemicals. This initiative will encourage more and more consumers to prefer packaged baby food, avoiding the strain of nutritional measurement and providing ample time to spend with their kids after working hours.

