STS International Wins Subcontract W/ ENGILITY To Support Joint Program Exec Office For Chemical & Biological Defense
“STS has a strong background and cavern of expertise in the medical and logistics domains. We are looking forward to starting work and achieving mission success for our client,” says Dave Morgan, Vice President of STS.
About STS International
Founded in 1992, STS International is a U.S. Veteran Owned business with over twenty-five years of experience providing integrated secure solutions and services to the federal government in the areas of Engineering, Enterprise Asset and Logistics Management, Training and Simulation, and Professional Support Services. We have focused our efforts in the domains of C6ISR, IT, AI/ML, Robotics and Unmanned Systems, Medical, and other Emerging Markets.
Our goal at STS is to achieve mission-success for our clients in Defense, Homeland, and National Security by dedicating ourselves to the principles of innovation, agility, and excellence. What makes STS unique is our ability to swiftly meet our client’s needs while sustaining an organization with global operations and a mature infrastructure to support enterprise, end-to-end solutions. Our solutions maximize best value, mitigate risks, and optimize operational efficiency.
About Engility
Engility delivers innovative solutions to critical challenges facing the nation and the world. As a premier provider of integrated services for the U.S. government, we support the Department of Defense, intelligence community, space communities, federal civilian agencies and international customers. Engility is dedicated to making lives better, safer and more secure. Our world-class solutions and services balance performance, efficiency and best value. From global security to information security, from international development to research and development, Engility is making a difference in areas that make a difference. We draw upon our intimate understanding of our customers’ needs, deep domain expertise, and our skilled team of professionals to develop and deliver on-target solutions for critical missions. At Engility, we are fully committed to integrity, ethical performance, collaboration and, most of all, to our customers’ success.
