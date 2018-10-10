Kathleen Johnston to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essence is the part of our consciousness that is unconditioned and free from the uncertainty of life. It is informed by intuition and a knowing that is fueled by the heart and mind working as a whole. Living from one's essence means living each day guided by one's inner core and by Spirit, however spirit is defined. But in order to do that, you must first believe in yourself.

“I believe there's a shift happening,” says Kathleen Johnston. “Humanity is perched on the edge of a new paradigm. We're entering or have entered a movement from ego to essence in the human consciousness about how best to live and work.”

Kathleen Johnston is a psychotherapist, executive coach, career strategist and catalyst for change. Using her new model of career development: Essence Guided Career Fulfillment, Kathleen supports, motivates and inspires women to live to their full potential.

“I have a bone-deep need for the world to be gender-neutral and am committed to using my career development work to help move us in that direction,” says Kathleen. “Being gender neutral would allow us to truly focus on what matters most — the ESSENCE of the individual. My goal, when starting my private practice, was to encourage women to find the work that gave them meaning while resisting the urge to become Superwoman.”

In her mid-50's, Kathleen made the courageous decision to complete a three-year master’s degree program in counselling psychology, including clinical training.

“I needed to understand the "Superwoman" I had become and determine how to find a different path,” recalls Kathleen.

To enhance that understanding, Kathleen’s research explored the lived experience of professional women seeking personal achievement through management or leadership roles. She interviewed women at the pinnacle of their careers, each one representing an occupational sector. Several years later, she published their stories in a journal workbook entitled Ordinary Women—Extraordinary Lives: A Woman's Career Legacy.

Today, Kathleen offers private counselling and coaching to support women in their career journeys.

“If you look at our work culture, for the most part it’s still competitive, inflexible, directive, driven, role-based, shame-inducing, power-based, gender-scripted, and conforming,” says Kathleen. “We need to have a better balance between being ego driven vs functioning from essence. Young women leaders today are creating a new path forward. My vision is to work with women to figure out how to support them in this process.

