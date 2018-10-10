Major Orthopedic Joint Implant Market Growth Gains Support From 3D Printing

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As The Business Research Company's new report Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 has shown, the top orthopedic device companies are increasingly launching 3D printing technology as part of the treatment procedure to enhance the speed and effectiveness of joint surgery. Major companies such as Stryker, Johnson and Johnson and Zimmer have launched implants which use 3D printing technology to provide customized surgery for their patients. This is done by replicating components used for the surgery by using the patient’s X-rays images or CT scan thereby reducing the risk of a wrong fit. For instance, in 2018, the US Federal Drug Administration approved Stryker Corporation’s Tritanium® TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage which uses a 3D-printed interbody fusion cage that acts as a support for the lumbar fixation during surgery. The Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage is a hollow implant that consists of both solid and porous structures, built simultaneously using AMagine, an approach to implant creation using additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing. Again, in 2017, ConforMIS, a medical technology company that develops and sells joint replacement implants, announced clearance from the FDA for its iTotal Hip System which comprises of single use technology and 3D-printed instruments to provide customized hip replacement to patients.

Developments such as these, the orthopedic device companies hope, will give the orthopedic implants market a boost. The major joint implants market does need such a boost. Growth in the USA, which accounts for 45% of all major joint implant industry sales has slowed. Western Europe, which together with North America is worth well over three-fifths of the total, will continue to grow at the sluggish rate of 2.5%. Although China’s and India’s ortho markets will achieve 8.5% and 7.6%, both good rates, they start from such a low base, together accounting for only 6.5% of the total, their growth will only be enough to raise the global major orthopedic implants market a little from the 3% it was performing at up to 2017. With orthopedic trends such as the use of 3d printing, the shift to outpatient delivery, and other advances, however, the global market is predicted to grow at over 3.8% to 2022.

The Business Research Company’s exciting new report, Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one in a series of a new type of industry reports that provide a market overview, analysis and forecasts of market size and industry statistics, market growth rates, market trends, market drivers, market restraints, market revenues, market shares and company profiles of the leading competitors for over 25 industries, over 600 market segments and over 750 markets. These draw on 150,000 datasets, which cover 56 geographies. Extensive secondary research is augmented with exclusive insights and quotations from industry leaders obtained through interviews. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers.

Where To Learn More

Read the Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Major Orthopedic Joint Implants Market

Major Orthopedic Joint Implant Companies Mentioned: Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Syntes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Aesculap, Exactech, DJO Global, Corin Orthopedics

Countries: USA, Japan, Germany, France, Australia, Brazil, Italy, China, Russia, Spain, UK, India.

Regions: North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2017-2022).

Other Information: Drivers and restraints of the major orthopedic joint replacement implants market, PESTEL analysis, company profiles including products, strategy and financial performance for 5 major orthopedic joint replacement implants market companies, major orthopedic market trends and strategies, major orthopedic joint replacement implants market key mergers and acquisitions.

Strategies For Participants In The Major Orthopedic Implants Industry: The report explains 13 trend-based strategies for participants in the major orthopedic implants market, including developing patient-specific customized implants and instrumentation and reaching out to government hospitals, clinics, and private hospitals.

Opportunities For Major Orthopedic Implants Companies: The report reveals the global, regional and country subsegments where the major orthopedic implants market will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

