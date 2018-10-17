Chart-Topping Rappers' Hottest New Pick: RaH TwoFive

RaH TwoFive, Photo Credit: Mario Marquez

Chart-Topping Rappers' Hottest New Pick: RaHTwo Five Reveals Secrets of Success to Hip Hop Artists

I want to tell other artists that you have to know yourself, believe in yourself, have good self esteem, have faith, know what you want, and not stop until you get it.” — Rah TwoFive

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chart-Topping Rappers and many more have worked with one of Raps fastest rising new stars RaH TwoFive, who is one of the hottest new picks for some of the music industries biggest stars.

As reported earlier on ABC News, The Los Angeles based singer known on Instagram as RahTwoFive, or otherwise simply known as RaH, has racked up over a half-million new plays and growing, on the leading music streaming site SoundCloud. He has also recently launched an exciting new crowdfunding campaign, incorporating his official new fan club, at Patreon, here below.

RaH raps success against all odds, in his hot new song “Super Winner,” as seen in his official music video for the song also here below. RaH states that the song is about believing in himself, knowing he can achieve his goals, knowing that any obstacle will not stop him, and that in the end he will be a winner. RaH also urges other artists to have good self-esteem, have faith in God, know what they want, and don't stop until they get it. RaH adds, "You need to constantly redirect your focus to stay in the path towards greatness. At the same time, be fluid to new opportunities that arise at new levels that were previously unseen."

As noted in his official biography, “Hailing from Detroit, RaH is ready to dominate not only America, but also the massive Indian Bollywood market, Europe, and the rest of the world as well. Speaking and singing in fluent English, RaH, who is of Indian origin, also speaks fluent Hindi, Punjabi, and even some Spanish.”

His biography also notes that ‘With the first three letters of his full name; “Rahul,” turning into his artist name, RaH got his nickname back in high school, which his friends used to call him. RaH states, “I think it’s cool, because it’s the name of the Sun God of Egyptian mythology, and I love the sun! My family and I traveled to Egypt around the same time I got the nickname, and it just stuck.”

RaH adds that he is really into fashion, and started a fashion label, and loves the colors and clothing styles in Egypt such as gold and turquoise. He also adds that he started reading and studying about Egyptian mythology, and really got into it.

With a love of music, and an array of musical influences, RaH stated earlier on ABC news that he is influenced by “People who are not afraid to express their true feelings, even if it’s controversial to the general public.” Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake, Usher, Diddy, The Weekend, and Billy Joel have influenced the young singer, adding that he is influenced by “artists who perform at a super-high level, and take their artistry beyond the music; into short films, and amazing shows.” Michael Jackson, he reveals, is probably his biggest influence, from his music, to his dance, to his fashion, videos, and more.

RaH is also heavily into dance and choreography, having joined a hip hop dance group in college, and also learning and performing the Punjabi style of dance from India. RaH says that he plans to include some of his dance work in some of his future videos.

As discussed earlier on Fox News, RaH stated that as teenager, he began to love singing, and released his first song at just seventeen, getting he says, “A really good response.” He then realized that music was something he wanted to seriously pursue. Now with nine solid tracks out, and two outstanding music videos to his credit for “Super Winner” and “Purple Tears” seen below, RaH’s passion is quickly paying off, with an impressive and rapidly growing fan base.

If having to label his music, RaH states that his “music is based in hip hop and R&B, but that it has a jazz, lounge, and pop feel to it, and wants to mix genres, not being stuck into any one style or genre.”

Advising other artists as his success grows, RaH encourages other singers and musicians, RaH reported earlier on NewsBlaze, “Don’t give up! Continuously perfect your craft by fixing your weak points. Believe in yourself more than anyone else, and know inside that one-hundred-percent for sure, you will reach your goals!” summing up his life philosophy, RaH says.

Further, maintaining his positive mindset, RaH says he is “intent on creating an immense, positive impact on the world through heart-changing art.” He credits his hope and faith with keeping him grounded, and optimistic. He reveals; “If I didn’t stay positive, there would be no hope. I feel my mission is to help lessen the division that exists in America and the world, and lessen this negativity on Earth, to really help people see and feel real love.”

RaH adds, “I can’t wait for you all to hear and see my new songs and see my videos. You can stay up to date on my Instagram, which will feature news of all the new releases. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do! I love creating and sharing with you, and thank you for believing in me!”

