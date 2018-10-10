There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 154,160 in the last 365 days.

The Astronot Makes its Central Oregon Premiere at the Bend Film Festival on Sunday, October 14

Tim Cash, Far From Earth Films

The Astronot is an Oregon-made feature film drama set during the 1960’s space race, directed and co-produced by Bend, Oregon filmmaker Tim Cash.

Making this film sometimes felt like an impossible task but we made it to the end and I’m super proud of what we created with very little resources and support.”
— Tim Cash, Far From Earth Films (Director of The Astronot)
BEND, OR, USA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Astronot, currently on the film festival circuit, is screening at the Bend Film Festival in Bend, OR. The feature film whose story unfolds in Central Oregon, screens at the Tower Theatre in Bend on Sunday, October 14 at 10:30 am. The film has already won dozens of awards worldwide and this is the premiere screening in its hometown.

The film, a drama set in the Bend area during the space race of the 1960’s, was written/scored/starring/co-produced by Pennan Brae (Vancouver, Canada) and directed/co-produced by Tim Cash (Bend, OR).

The film follows Daniel McKovsky, a young Oregonian who lost both his parents at a young age and whose only solace is his fascination with space travel and the cosmos beyond. One day at the age of 30, he meets outgoing postal worker, Sandy Allister who had just moved to Bend from Cape Canaveral. This new inclusion into his otherwise lonely existence forces Daniel to confront his darkest fears of loss and emptiness which shall lead him towards becoming, The Astronot.

The Astronot was filmed in & about Bend, La Pine & Fort Rock, Oregon, using local cast and crew, including Director Tim Cash of Far From Earth Films. Mr. Cash and actress Yuvia Storm will be participating in a Q & A at the film’s screening with regards to its making. "Making this film sometimes felt like an impossible task but we made it to the end and I’m super proud of what we created with very little resources and support", says Tim Cash, Director of The Astronot.

The Astronot has already won accolades at various international film festivals in the USA, UK & Europe including Best Feature Film, Screenplay & Score. Pennan Brae's upcoming album (also called, The Astronot), features 11 songs which serve as the film’s soundtrack. The first single, “Walk With Me” was already released to radio in the UK, Canada & Europe and received airplay on over 200 stations. The album was recorded at Blue Light Studio in Vancouver with producer Kaj Falch-Nielsen, with additional sessions taking place in Los Angeles with composer/producer Eric Alexandrakis, renowned drummer Steve Ferrone and INXS bassist Garry Gary Beers. The second single, ‘Crashland’ is currently airing on rock radio in Canada.

The Bend Film Festival, a celebration of independent film, runs from October 11 - 14 in Bend, OR. For information on tickets, visit the festival’s website at www.bendfilm.org. For more information on The Astronot please visit www.TheAstronot.com and it’s screening, please visit: https://bendfilm2018.eventive.org/schedule/5b919f7ee271e8001e3c36e6

The Astronot Official Trailer

