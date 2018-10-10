Word Mental Health Day: Educators and Mental Health Practitioners to Gather to Discuss Solutions

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights is gathering educators, medical professionals and mental health practitioners to discuss youth mental health solutions.

The event will gather experts from the education, medical and mental health fields, giving them a platform to discuss the challenges and tools available to battle the problem of youth mental health.” — CCHR Florida

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit mental health watchdog dedicated to the protection of children, is hosting an event on October 13th following World Mental Health Day at the Church of Scientology in Tampa. Focusing on youth mental health, the event will gather educators, medical professionals and mental health practitioners to discuss tools and resources for tackling this important issue.

World Mental Health Day 2018, will be marked in Tampa with the “World Mental Health Day Youth Forum”, being held on October 13th in the chapel at the Church of Scientology Tampa located on 1300 East 8th Avenue. Doors open, and a lunch buffet begins, at 11:30am followed by a panel discussion from 12:30pm to 2:00pm.

Organized by the Florida chapter of CCHR, the event will gather representatives from the mental health, education and childcare community, giving them a platform to discuss the challenges and tools available to constructively battle the problem of youth mental health.

This year’s World Mental Health Day globally focuses on the mental health issues faced by youth and young adults. As noted by the World Federation on Mental Health (WFMH), today’s youth is growing up in exceptionally difficult circumstances, faced by human rights violations and violence in the home and schools. As a result, their mental health often falls victim to this unhealthy environment. Even more concerning is the fact that young people are given almost no information or tools on how to constructively deal with mental issues.

In this spirit, a panel of experts will offer educators and practitioners resources and safe solutions for dealing with youth mental health while discussing some of the most pressing topics in this field. The forum will cover alternative treatment, tools for educating troubled children and will examine the link between psychiatric drugs and school shootings.

One of the speakers on the panel is Barbie Riviera, an experienced educator and school principal of H.E.L.P. Miami. Along with her successes as an educator, Ms. Riviera is known for her accomplishments in educating parents and students on the harmful effects of psychiatric drugs and for her work in helping to successfully change Florida law in the public school system regarding parental consent for the mental health screening of students.

Also participating on the panel is Dr. Candice Stewart-Sabin, a clinical psychologist and advocate for alternative treatments to mental health. Dr. Stewart-Sabin has over 22 years of experience working with veterans and Native Americans focusing on brain injury, mental illness and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The third member of the panel will be Dr. Richard Wallace, a specialist in family and sports medicine, who currently runs Bayside Urgent Care Center, a medical clinic in Clearwater, Florida.

For more information or to reserve a seat at this free event please call 727-442-8820 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

CCHR Int: Childhood is Not a Mental Disorder