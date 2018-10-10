Owners of The Ipe Clip® Fastener Company, LLC and DeckWise® Brands

Lumber companies, contractors and consumers should beware of what we find to be questionable actions explained below.

SARASOTA, FL, USA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The same people that own Advantage Trim & Lumber are owners of Ipe Clip® and DeckWise® brands. Yes, one of the largest exotic lumber companies, Advantage Trim & Lumber, has the same owners as the accessory company that sells to most of their competitors.

This has been on the hush-hush for a long time for obvious reasons. But on a public document dated Mar 05, 2018 for the 2018 FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY ANNUAL REPORT, Betty Pelc signed and placed her position as Member of the LLC. It was also revealed from public records that Rob Pelc is listed as the owner on many Ipe Clip® patents.

This became of more interest when one of the DeckWise®/Ipe Clip® employees started to post on Advantage Trim and Lumbers Competitor, Ipe Woods USA’s, facebook page promoting Advantage Trim and Lumber to Ipe Woods USA’s potential customers. Why is this important? Well, It has been said that the Lumber and Clip companies run separate, but if that were true, why would DeckWise® employees be promoting Advantage Lumber’s business on their competitors facebook page?

In my opinion, the greatest part of the concern is that if DeckWise®/Ipe Clip® employees are advocating for Advantage Lumber, it raises the question if it is safe to share any information with this company at all. It would seem that DeckWise® employees are looking for the best interest of Advantage Trim & Lumber.

Regardless, buying Ipe Clip® products becomes even more concerning to consumers due to the limitation on their warranty. They do not stand behind their product unless you buy it the from them or their “authorized dealers” and register it in 45 days. Their website states, “To be eligible to make a warranty claim you must purchase from an authorized DeckWise® dealer/reseller; you must properly register and submit the online warranty registration form at (website) within 45 days of purchase.”. Then they refuse to allow some of their competitors carry their products as an authorized dealer. Seemingly making more of a stranglehold on the market for the companies owned by the same people. We are unaware of any clip/hidden fastener company with the same limited warranty restrictions.

Luckily, the Ipe Clip® is by no means the most popular clip offered. There are great clips out there that don't have this seeming conflict of interest.

Camo

Eb-Ty

Tiger Claw

ConceaLoc

Cortex Hidden Fastening System

Trex Hideaway Hidden Fastening System

Mantis Deck Clip System

Advantage Trim & Lumber and its owners have a lot of websites, but interestingly enough some of them don't say anything about it being owned by them at all just like ipeclip.com says nothing about their ownership either. Sites such as ipedecking.com. There is no place we could find on the website who the company’s principals are. Why would a company hide who they are? I guess the biggest issue is that customers often think they are calling different companies when in fact so many sites are just one company.

Here is a partial list of some of their sites according to the domain registry (yes, apparently erectiledysfunctiondr.com is one of them):

Ipedepot.com

ipedecking.com

advantagelumber.com

epay-decking.com

epay-decks.com

epay-flooring.com

epay-wood.com

epaydeck.com

epaydecks.com

epaydepot.com

epayflooring.com

epayhardwood.com

epaywood.com

epaywooddecking.com

epeewood.com

epideck.com

epidecking.com

epiwood.com

erectiledysfunctiondr.com

exteriorwoodfurniture.com

fsc-certified-decking.com

fsc-certified-hardwood.com

fsc-certified-ipe.com

fsc-cumaru-decking.com

fsc-decking.com

fsc-hardwood-flooring.com

fsc-ipe-decking.com

fsc-ipe.com

fsc-siding.com

fsc-tigerwood-decking.com

fsc-tigerwood.com

fsc-wood.com

fsccertifieddecking.com

fsccertifiedhardwood.com

fsccertifiedipe.com

fsccumarudecking.com

fscipe.com

fsctigerwood.com

ipe-canada.com

ipe-deck-company.com

ipe-decking-al.com

ipe-decking-albuquerque.com

ipe-decking-allentown.com

ipe-decking-ar.com

ipe-decking-aurora.com

ipe-decking-bangor.com

ipe-decking-batonrouge.com

ipe-decking-biloxi.com

ipe-decking-birmingham.com

ipe-decking-bismarck.com

ipe-decking-boise.com

ipe-decking-buffalo.com

ipe-decking-california.com

ipe-decking-cedarrapids.com

ipe-decking-certified.com

ipe-decking-charleston.com

ipe-decking-chesapeake.com

ipe-decking-cheyenne.com

ipe-decking-chicago.com

ipe-decking-cincinnati.com

ipe-decking-co.com

ipe-decking-colorado.com

ipe-decking-coloradosprings.com

ipe-decking-columbia.com

ipe-decking-columbus.com

ipe-decking-company.com

ipe-decking-concord.com

ipeadvantagelumber.com

ipecanada.com

ipeclip.co

ipeclipfastener.com

ipecumaru.com

ipedeck.com

ipedeckcompany.com

ipedecking.co

ipedeckingal.com

ipedeckingalabama.com

ipedeckingalameda.com

ipedeckingalaska.com

ipedeckingallentown.com

ipedeckinganchorage.com

ipedeckingarizona.com

ipedeckingarkansas.com

ipedeckingaurora.com

ipedeckingaz.com

ipedeckingbaltimore.com

ipedeckingbangor.com

ipedeckingbatonrouge.com

ipedeckingbellevue.com

ipedeckingbillings.com

ipedeckingbirmingham.com

ipedeckingbismarck.com

ipedeckingboise.com

The views and opinions expressed on this press release are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Ipe Woods USA, LLC.