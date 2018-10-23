California Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges Water Works and Electric Utility District Workers in California with Mesothelioma to Call About Attorneys Who Will Get Them the Best Compensation Results

"Water works workers or electrical workers who were exposed to asbestos on the job and who have now developed mesothelioma in California should receive the best possible financial compensation." ” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the California Mesothelioma Victims Center's top priorities is seeing to it that all current or former employees of a water district or electric utility in California who have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma receive the very best possible financial compensation. To achieve this, the group will direct the water or public utility worker with this rare cancer to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys. As they would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303, there is a direct relationship between the receiving the best possible mesothelioma compensation results and having the nation's most qualified mesothelioma attorneys representing the diagnosed person from start to finish in the compensation process. http://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The types of Water Works Workers with Mesothelioma the California Mesothelioma Victims Center is trying to assist include:

* Plumbers

* Pipefitters

* Insulators

* Concrete Pipe Installers

* Heavy Equipment Operators

* Electricians

* Pump Technicians

* Linemen



The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Water works workers or electrical workers who were exposed to asbestos on the job and who have now developed mesothelioma in California should receive the best possible financial compensation. Those that call us at 800-714-0303 will be directly talking to the top mesothelioma attorneys in the nation who excel at obtaining the best possible financial settlements for their water works or electric utility clients. If you are a water works or electrical worker with mesothelioma in California, or this is your family member, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to make certain you really are dealing with the nation's premier mesothelioma attorneys." http://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma medical treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these four hospitals:

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: http://www.cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute Stanford, California: http://cancer.stanford.edu/

* University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California: http://mountzion.ucsfmedicalcenter.org/

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize they offer a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka. http://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html