Reuben’s Brews Adds New Marketing Manager to Team
Seattle brewery creates new position to build on positive momentum and awareness in the Pacific Northwest
"We want to share our passion, and that passion's resulting beers, with as many people in our region as possible," said Adam Robbings, brewmaster and co-founder of the brewery. "But first, they have to know about us and that’s where Matt comes in. His experience in the industry and skill at getting the word out will help us to reach more beer lovers in Washington and beyond."
Lutton comes to the brewery from NW Beverages, where he served as a local sales representative for a diverse portfolio of beverages, including Reuben’s Brews, in the greater Seattle area. Prior to this, he enjoyed a decade-long career as a photojournalist and writer, with a focus on travel and field work. An accomplished storyteller, Lutton will now apply these skills to one of his other main interests: craft beer. In addition to his work with the brewery, he volunteers with Wellspring Family Services in Seattle. Lutton studied comparative history at the University of Washington.
Lutton said, "I'm so excited to be able to combine, and continue to grow, my interests in my new role of helping more people learn about Reuben's Brews' story and our fantastic beer."
About Reuben's Brews
After the birth of their first child Reuben, Adam and Grace embarked on a mission to brew bloody good beer. Originally from the UK, Adam turned a passionate hobby into a family-run brewery crafting nationally and internationally recognized beers in a wide variety of styles. Since opening in 2012, Reuben’s has won awards for its beers around the world including at the Great American Beer Festival, the World Beer Cup, the Washington Beer Awards, and has been a top 10 brewery at the US Beer Open three times. Find Reuben’s Brews in the Pacific Northwest and at its taproom located at 5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard, open 7 days a week. For more information, visit www.reubensbrews.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@reubensbrews).
