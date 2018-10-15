Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Massachusetts Because of Shipyard Asbestos Exposure Direct Access to The Nation's Top Compensation Lawyers

We do not want one Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Massachusetts to get left at the back of the financial compensation line because they hired unqualified or inexperienced lawyer(s)” — Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Massachusetts or their loved ones to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if their primary exposure to asbestos occurred when the Veteran's ship was being repaired at a navy shipyard. We do not want one Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Massachusetts or any other state to get left at the back of the financial compensation line because they hired unqualified or inexperienced lawyer(s) to assist with their compensation claim."

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Massachusetts include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Massachusetts the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* The Brigham and Women's Cancer Center in Boston for their cutting-edge mesothelioma treatment options. http://www.brighamandwomens.org

* Boston, Massachusetts, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center: http://www.massgeneral.org/cancer/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.