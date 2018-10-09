Author Launches A Facebook Fan Page For Best of Ken Jackson
Author Launches A Facebook Fan Page For Best of Ken JacksonMADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book entitled Best of Ken Jackson authored by Ken Jackson himself opens the life of a musician and writer, who have had his fair share of challenges and triumphs when he began to pursue his passion in playing the guitar and writing poetry.
The author has endeavored through the years to offer first-rate details about his books. Now the title reaches another milestone as it is now on social media. The readers can now be entertained through the book’s exclusive Facebook Fan Page account. Queries are entertained and answered through this new medium that is made available for his avid readers.
About the Author:
I started off as a musician in high school, playing guitar and bass. Coming out of high school, I knew some of my own songs as well as those of other artists. I didn't start writing poems for a while though-except in high school for English class, when I wrote a poem that said, "Let's blow up the rotten school and build ourselves a swimming pool," which raised an issue at school similar to bomb threats in this day and age. Then there was this dirty poem I wrote in my early twenties. But I was still writing songs then. I took some college courses in jazz, piano, songwriting, and creative writing. Back in 1985, I recorded with a famous producer. Butch Vig produced Nevermind by Nirvana, a number-one album of the year in the early nineties. Then, in 1986, I started a twenty-year sentence for a crime. That's when I started writing poetry. I took a course in creative writing from UW–Extension. I wrote a few poems and people liked them, so I wrote more. There came a time when I used poetry as therapy. I would write two poems for every two weeks. And that beats writer's block. A lot of that stuff is in the book Best of Ken Jackson. I was released in '99 and put out a bunch of rock 'n' roll albums. I was also participating in a monthly poetry group for a while. I wrote one section of this book using a variety of student researchers.
