Clarivoy’s ShoppersON™ Selected as Finalist for DrivingSales Most Innovative Dealership Solution
Finalists will compete onstage for the Innovation Cup Award at the 2018 DrivingSales Executive Summit (DSES). The event, to be held October 21-23 at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, brings the most progressive automotive dealers in the country together to discuss innovative and effective trends that drive increased sales.
This is the second time in three years Clarivoy has been selected as a finalist and, in 2016, Clarivoy won the DrivingSales Innovation Cup with their proprietary attribution solution.
“I am very proud of our Clarivoy team and delighted we are once again a finalist for the Most Innovative Dealership Solution. Our mission is to provide dealers with the best marketing technology that ensures unified, unbiased business intelligence and superior visibility into their customers and campaigns. ShoppersON takes this one step further,” said Clarivoy CEO Steve White. “In car sales today, the dealership which responds the fastest, in the most relevant way, gains a competitive advantage. Our mantra for the new product is to enable dealers to ‘Lead Different.’ To do this, they need new ways to identify and engage with in-market shoppers and that is what ShoppersON does,” White continued.
For more information, or to sign up for a product demonstration, visit: https://www.shopperson.com.
About Clarivoy:
Clarivoy is a marketing technology firm specializing in unified, unbiased business intelligence. Their measurement and identity solutions reveal more about their clients’ customers, their advertising and their path to success so they can drive more sales. Clarivoy’s proprietary technology grants marketers superior visibility into their customers and campaigns – across all channels, all devices – online and offline. Armed with this new information, marketers can have certainty and stop guessing what is working and what is not. https://www.clarivoy.com.
