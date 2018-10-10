LotMonkey Appoints Auto Industry Veteran Terry McSpadden as VP of Sales
McSpadden brings almost thirty years of automotive industry experience to LotMonkey, including working all retail positions at the dealership level in multiple markets across the US. McSpadden also has a successful track record of creating in-store sales and service marketing, sales teams, sales training curriculums and revenue for companies that include Elead1One, AMMS, C.A.R.S., and EasyCare.
As Vice President of EasyCare’s Special Owner Services division, he was charged with developing a new division focused on organic growth, retention, and recapturing business for EasyCare agent clients and public dealer groups. Under his direction, the division grew revenue from zero to $11 million per year in just 4 years.
McSpadden has worked hand-in-hand with OEM’s such as VW, Audi, Ford, CDJR and General Motors, developing business products and management training programs. He has a track record of developing people and processes that lead to sustained business growth, excellent client experiences and a great work environment.
Commenting on McSpadden’s hiring, LotMonkey CEO John Wingle stated, "We are extremely excited to have Terry join our team. He has a very strong record of building relationships, developing sales teams, and growing businesses within the automotive industry. His passion for the car business, matched by his desire to deliver services and products at the highest levels, contributes to his success. He will be an invaluable part of our team as we strengthen relationships with our automotive customers and continue to grow into new markets.”
LotMonkey helps auto dealers transform their lots, showrooms and service drives into strategic retail environments. The end-to-end in-store merchandising system improves the customer experience and bridges the gap for customers between online and on the lot.
The web-based platform empowers dealers to instantly create and customize a virtually infinite array of professional in-store point-of-sale visuals, preloaded with custom, OEM, and CPO creative to ensure online/on the lot customer connectivity. It hands dealers the keys to their in-dealership merchandising, enabling them to create and easily maintain dynamic retail environments that better engage, inform and influence their customers with relevant shopping information. This enhances dealer image, builds brand, re-enforces other marketing, and more.
LotMonkey enables a more seamless, omnichannel approach to on-premises marketing and merchandising for dealers. Real-time inventory data integration also ensures uninterrupted front line-ready showroom and lot merchandising as inventory, incentives and promotions change.
The platform also includes LotMonkey’s patented QwikTag® mobile VDP communication and tracking system, as well as real-time ROI review and reports.
LotMonkey currently services over 200 dealers in more than a dozen markets and is experiencing unprecedented expansion.
“I am thrilled to join such an innovative and fast-growing company that helps make marketing and merchandising a breeze for auto dealers,” said McSpadden. “Before LotMonkey, dealers had limited options to effectively merchandise their lots. LotMonkey gives dealers complete creative control over the customization of their brand, their merchandising and their point of sale needs. They can now create a customer experience that encourages shoppers to buy and to return for service needs or future purchases,” McSpadden added.
Dealers interested in a demo of LotMonkey’s application can visit LotMonkey.com, or call: (888) 981-6904
For more information visit: http://www.LotMonkey.com.
