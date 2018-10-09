Premier performance of ‘David: The King of Jerusalem’ at Charis Bible College on November 2 only

The performance showtime, as well as group and general ticketing information, is available at www.thekingofjerusalem.com.

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Wommack Ministries, in partnership with 7m Ventures, Inc., is premiering “David: The King of Jerusalem”—a hero for all ages. This new musical is written by Robert and Elizabeth Muren, directors of Charis Bible College’s Creative Arts School. Elizabeth Muren co-directs the production with Adam Stone, the school’s coordinator. The musical features a cast of over fifty members, from both Charis Bible College and The Holy Land Experience in Orlando, Florida, where Elizabeth also serves as creative director.

The Murens have co-written and produced two previous musicals held at Charis Bible College: “God with Us” and “The Heart of Christmas,” both performed annually. “David: The King of Jerusalem,” is told from the perspective of an aging King David and recounts, through a series of dreamscapes, David’s search for a successor to the throne. This family-friendly production takes the audience on a biblical journey complete with musical numbers, sword-fighting and background projections of Roman scenery that was filmed in Italy.

The performance showtime, as well as group and general ticketing information, is available at www.thekingofjerusalem.com.

About the Andrew Wommack Family of Ministries: Three Ministries—One Founder

Andrew Wommack Ministries reaches millions of people globally through its teaching ministry founded by Andrew Wommack. The message that Andrew teaches is centered on the truth of the Gospel with a special emphasis on God’s unconditional love and the balance between grace and faith. In 2018, Andrew Wommack Ministries earned its 12th four-star rating—the highest possible¬—from Charity Navigator. Learn more about AWM at www.awmi.net.

Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. It is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has more than 60 campuses around the world. Learn more about Charis at www.charisbiblecollege.org.

7m Ventures, Inc., was created to expand Andrew Wommack’s vision to influence all seven “mountains” of cultural influence with the message of Jesus Christ: business, arts and entertainment, government, media, education, family and religion. Learn more about 7m at www.truthandliberty.net.

Premier performance of ‘David: The King of Jerusalem’