Meet the elite assemblage of top healthcare industry professionals at the Healthscape summit.
The 4th Annual Healthscape Summit India in association with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone an initiative by IDE that offers unique solution-oriented platformVISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthscape Summit facilitates Face-to-Face meetings, strategically modeled networking activities and information exchange amongst the most elite assemblage of Hospital Owners, Healthcare Architects, Design Consultants, industry experts and service providers making it the most sought-after business summit by the healthcare fraternity of India.
Owing to a collective effort in bridging the care disparity between rural and urban medical services, healthcare today has become one of India's largest revenue and employment generation sector.
It is encouraging to witness an increase in government expenditure and the immediate future of the medical device industry is promising. India has increasingly become a leading destination for tertiary and quaternary care services with tremendous capital investments for advanced diagnostic facilities that cater to a large portion of inbound medical travelers from across the globe.
Reasons Why Healthscape Summit 2018 Should Be Your Choice of Event:
•Growing geriatric population, an uptick in medical tourism and gradual decline in the cost of medical services will drive medical devices market in India which was valued at $4 billion as of 2016 and is likely to cross $11 billion marks by 2022.
•India’s healthcare market may see a threefold rise as its size in value terms is likely to reach $372 billion by 2022 from the level of $110 billion as of 2016.
•The hospital industry in India stood at `4 trillion (US$ 61.79 billion) in 2017 and is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16-17 percent to reach `8.6 trillion (US$ 132.84 billion) by 2023.
Who Should Attend The Event?
Buyer Profiles
•CEO's/Managing Director/Vice President/Facility Director
•Bio-Medical Engineers/Administrative Heads/Procurement Heads/
Supplier Profiles
•Director Sales/Director Marketing/Product Head/Key Account Manager
•MD/CEO/COO/VP - Sales & Marketing/Head - Sales & Marketing
Why:
Business Opportunities
•Source new products for the on-going & upcoming healthcare projects in India.
•Accurate sales order.
Learn & Educate
•Gather market intelligence on industry trends, opportunities, and developments.
•Learn of the latest product variations, benefits, and upgrades in the healthcare product market.
•Listen to and take opinions from experts in the industry.
STRATEGIZED NETWORKING PLATFORM
•Interact with experts, seniors, and peers in the healthcare industry.
•Roundtable discussions.
•Remain connected via digital and social media.
RESOURCE EXPANSION
•Recommend unique products for the on-going and upcoming healthcare projects.
•Prepare an updated and effective “Preferred Supplier list”.
•Gain extended procurement support.
WHEN
The summit is slated to be held on 10th & 11th of December at the Kalam Convention center (AMTZ), Vishakhapatnam.
Speakers
Learn more about the latest trends & technology in the healthcare sector by our renowned speakers. Our speakers are well-known individuals who have made a long stride in the Indian healthcare sector.
Key Highlights:
• 80+ Buyers
• 35+ Suppliers
• 700+ Face To Face Meetings
• One-On-One Meetings
• Panel Discussions
• Keynote Presentations
• Cocktail & Gala Dinner
Register Today to know more about the Fourth Annual HealthScape Summit India South Edition.
