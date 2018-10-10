Kids Grow into Greatness Launches to Help L.A. Moms Prepare Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs
Co-Op Celebrating Women member, Recruiting for Good is delivering a personal service helping L.A. working parents fund purposeful projects that transform kids.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Jayme Johnson, a local mom inspired me to create this fun social service for Co-Op Celebrating Women. We love to help Co-Op members (moms) prepare their kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in fulfilling life experiences that inspire kids to learn responsibility, leadership, compassion, and creative problem solving....we're on a mission to help kids grow into greatness, learn about purpose, and Use their Talent for Good."
How Moms Join Co-Op Celebrating Women
1. Co-Op Celebrating Women serves L.A. working moms, and moms who volunteer in the community and (their significant other is a working professional).
2. For Grow into Greatness funding service; Co-Op members are at least 30 years of age, with 7 years of professional work experience in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, IT, HR, Marketing, Operations, or Sales. And be ready to discuss 'what you want to help your kid to accomplish' (art project, community project, use your athleticism to make a difference).
3. Kids are attending Junior High or High School in L.A.; and they are in good standing at school and in the community.
4. Mom attends one of our fun invite only Santa Monica Parties RSVP@WePartyforGood.com to get details (time and date for next event).
Carlos Cymerman adds "Our life is the total sum of our experiences, imagine, if we could teach kids early on to 'Use their Talent for Good,' and love purpose for the sake of being remarkable."
About
Co-Op Celebrating Women is an invite only Santa Monica Based Social Co-Op for working moms and moms that volunteer in the community (and their significant other is a working professional). Together, we participate to help fund community service, 'Our Moms Work,' and enjoy fun fulfilling life experiences. www.Co-OpCelebratingWomen.com; serving members who live in Santa Monica and surrounding communities.
Co-Op Celebrating Women, Founding Member, Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering/IT, and Marketing/Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org.
Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. In 2019, coming out with funded services to offset the cost of running a business for mom entrepreneurs and business owners. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
3107208324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn