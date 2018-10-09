Online Lottery Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 | Arizton

Online Lottery Market Analysis and Overview 2023

The global online lottery market is estimated to reach revenues of more than $10 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 8% during 2017-2023.

The growing popularity of draw-based games and scratch-off instant games across European countries will positively impact the development of the global market.” — Lilien, Sr consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton's market research report on the global online lottery market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by product (online draw-based games, online instant games, online sports lotteries, and others), by platform (desktop and mobile/app-based), and by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and MEA)

The growing popularity of draw-based games and scratch-off instant games across European countries will positively impact the development of the global market. The increasing focus on investment in technology, improving digital sales, and tapping on the new customer groups will propel the transformation of the market. The global online lottery market is driven by the increase in the per capita income, high adoption, growing interest, and growth of dual-income households. Countries such as the US, the UK, Sweden, Italy, and China & SAR are the largest revenues generators in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global online lottery market by product, platform, and geography.

The study considers the present scenario of the global online lottery market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.

Online Lottery Market - Dynamics

The global online lottery market is witnessing an increasing influence of technologies in its landscape. With rapid technological advancements, vendors need to remain vigilant about the emerging tech trends. These technological trends are set to change the consumer behavior and ensure the success of the vendors during the forecast period. Using a blockchain-based system would lead to decentralization as it would use a network of nodes comprising the players themselves.In the online lottery market, vendors who are one step ahead of their competitors in terms of implementing newer technologies, always have to offer something unique to their customers and provide players with enhanced experience. The unprecedented growth of online gambling activities has propelled the industry players to adopt new technologies to survive the competition. One such technology which is widely making inroads to the market is the AR and VR.While many governments and financial institutions have opposed the use of cryptocurrency, the online gambling industry was quick to grab on the opportunity to use digital currency and gambling on blockchain-based gambling platforms.The global online gambling market is witnessing increased use of cryptocurrencies in making bets.

Market Growth Enablers

• Growing Number of Blockchain-based Platforms

• Increasing Use of Gamification

• Growing Online Focus

Market Growth Restraints

• Low Internet Penetration Affecting Growth of Online Gambling

• Ethical Concerns

Market Opportunities & Trends

• Growth in Adoption of AR and VR by Lottery Vendors

• Inclusion of Digital/Cryptocurrency as Standard Money

• Upcoming Technological Disruptions

Online Lottery Market - Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, platform, and geography. Draw-based games dominated approximately half of the total market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The increasing shift in demand from the traditional modes of physical draw-based games to the virtual one is augmenting the growth of this segment in the global market.Sports lottery activity involves placing bets across varied sports such as football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, boxing/MMA, Auto racing, and golf. Regions which have had a firm hold of the sports lottery market are Europe and China (Asia Pacific).

Desktop platforms occupied more than half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Big screen, larger content view, and a quest for learning new technology are some of the primary factors attributing to the growth of this segment in the global market.The increased penetration of smartphones has given rise to a number of the mobile application-based lottery. The ease of convenience it offers to an end-user in gambling within the comfort of their own space is the major reason behind the segment’s growth.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Online Draw-Based Games

• Online Instant Games

• Online Sport Lotteries

• Others

Market Segmentation by Platform

• Desktop

• Mobile/App-Based



Online Lottery Market - Geography

The global online lottery market by geography is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. Europe dominated more than half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. The increase in per capita disposable income that is fueling the discretionary spending across Europe is driving the growth of this region in the global market.APAC is fueled by the mass-gaming market in Macau, online gambling activities in the largest casino market, i.e., Macau is very small. Countries such as Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia will lead the market growth during the forecast period. Further, India is witnessing the increased popularity of online poker among end-users.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o France

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Norway

o Finland

• APAC

o Australia

o Mainland China

o China SAR Hong Kong

o Singapore

o Japan

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Brazil

• MEA

• South Africa

Key Vendor Analysis

The global online lottery market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various regional and international players. The continual innovations and upgrades in digital gambling domain are intensifying the competition in the global market. The concentration in developed countries such as the Western European countries is high, while the market is in its nascent stage in developing online gambling economies such as the US and India. The leading vendors are focusing on developing new business models and focusing on diversifying their portfolios to attract new consumers in the global market. The launch of innovative products will help players gain a larger global online lottery market share over the next few years.

The major vendors in the global online lottery market are:

• Lotto Direct (theLotter.com)

• LottoSend (LottoSend.com)

• Play UK Internet (PlayHugeLottos.com)

• Legacy Eight

• Lotto Agent

Other prominent vendors in the global online lottery market include Ardua Ventures (OneLotto.com), Bmillions, Betpoint Group, Camelot Group, IGT, Jackpot.com, LotteryMaster, LottosOnline, Lottoland, Lotto247, Morpheus Games, MultiLotto, Playtech, Svenska Spel, Tatts Group, win2day, Y&M Hans Management Limited, 1xBet, and 24Lottos.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global online lottery market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global online lottery market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global online lottery market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Read the full report details: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/online-lottery-market