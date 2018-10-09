KHONG Thai Cuisine enjoys highly successful first eight months in business
Renowned Thai chef and a local real estate investor turned restaurateur celebrating after successfully bringing tastes of Southeast Asia to Rochester, New YorkROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a much-anticipated launch in North Winton Village, Rochester, Adam D. Civalier and Sak Southi's KHONG Thai Cuisine has enjoyed a highly successful first eight months in business. Bringing a fresh taste of Southeast Asia to the Rochester neighborhood, KHONG Thai Cuisine has received rave reviews from customers and critics alike, with the North Winton Village restaurant now boasting a roster of faithful, regular, local clientele.
Reviews have continued to pour in since launch. "Food is incredible!" suggests Devon Benson. "Nothing complicated about this place! Great menu, clean and cozy dining area. Food was excellent!" adds an equally eager Heidi Marie.
"Pineapple fried rice! Lemongrass tea!" continues Dan Flaherty in another recent review. "Beautiful atmosphere, great location, awesome food at reasonable prices, what more could you want? Welcome to the neighborhood!" he adds.
Another review, titled 'Wonderful New Thai Restaurant,' and submitted by a local TripAdvisor user goes on, "Excellent Thai cuisine. Many specialty dishes, tastefully decorated dining room, great for takeout. Spotlessly clean, give it a try."
"Great food, large portions," adds Scott Hendler in a post to Rochester Wiki, the so-called 'People's Guide to Rochester.'
Restaurant critics including food and drink writer Tracy Schuhmacher have also praised the restaurant, with Schuhmacher saying in a Rochester Democrat and Chronicle article, "KHONG is cozy, with seating for 20 divided between tables and counters. The look is sleek and modern, with two flat-screen televisions available for watching sporting events. Trendy modern music provides the audio backdrop."
Founded by commercial real estate investor turned restaurateur Adam D. Civalier and respected local chef and owner of the popular Sak's Thai Cuisine in nearby Perinton, Sak Southi, KHONG Thai Cuisine officially opened its doors in February. The restaurant, conveniently located on Winton Road, was blessed with holy water by Buddhist monks who were in attendance at the event.
"The principal force in the creation of KHONG was to provide a casual dining environment which is fast and efficient, while still delivering the high-quality Thai cuisine that Sak has come to be known for," says co-owner Civalier of the restaurant. "We look forward to continuing to serve the area's best authentic Thai dishes," he adds, wrapping up.
KHONG Thai Cuisine is open 6 days a week from 11 am until 9 pm, closed Tuesdays. To find out more, please visit http://khongthaicuisine.com/.
