Dr. David Elmaleh of AZTherapies to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alzheimer's disease is a devastating disease, not only for the person, but to their families and the healthcare system at large. Of course, preventing Alzheimer’s disease progression remains a critical unmet need for millions of people in the US and worldwide, but there is also an unmet need for treatment options that afford people additional years of normal function to improve their quality of life.

Dr. David Elmaleh is the founder and chairman of AZTherapies, an advanced clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing breakthrough treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, ischemic stroke, ALS and other neurological diseases associated with neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration.

“The big companies are trying to find cures,” says Dr. Elmaleh. “Our program is very different. What if we can improve quality of life by extending normal function of people prone to neurodegeneration onset for as long as possible?

AZTherapies stands at the forefront of the discovery, development, and commercialization of revolutionary therapeutics that will fundamentally improve patient treatment, quality of life and disease management. Their innovative drug combination approach seeks to address the neuroinflammation response associated with neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as slowing down neural network due to plaque and tangles deposit.

“Neuroinflammation the brush fire that causes the disease to progress,” says Dr. Elmaleh. “It starts as an insidious neuroinflammation. That’s what we want to treat early. But how? The problem is not the science–most approaches were scientifically valid–it’s the complexity of the brain. We cannot address one mechanism of action and think the brain is going to go back to normal function. It’s a huge complex network that requires addressing several flaws and paying attention to toxicity from chronic drug administration. A continuous treatment requirement is dictated by the progression length of the disease.”

The lead product candidate, a combination multi-faceted treatment using two re-engineered drugs, cromolyn and ibuprofen, with novel physical and delivery properties, IP protected, ALZT-OP1, is being studied in a Phase 3 Early Alzheimer’s clinical trial, the COGNITE trial. AZTherapies uses strict inclusion criteria for cognition and function and CSF biomarkers to increase the accuracy of early AD diagnosis and homogeneity of the randomized subjects for the COGNITE Trial.”

“Many scientists are expressing the opinion that they’re going to increase life for 200 years, realistically, there is no cure for aging. We can’t stop it,” says Dr. Elmaleh. “So it’s about the quality of life, not the quantity of year. People are living longer, yes, but can modern medicine help people live until 120 with function as if they are 20 and 40, so they can recognize their family, talk to their children, share experiences that make them smile or cry. Normal action, that’s what we want to see. Healing the brain our main frame network, the source of our extreme mental and emotional wellness”

