Claire Carver-Dias to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, ON – The ability to communicate clearly and inspirationally is the number one skill of leaders who help their teams reach their optimal potential. But developing top notch communication skills takes work. Even the most commanding individuals benefit from guidance and direction to help them sharpen these skills.

Claire Carver-Dias is an Olympic athlete, expert communications coach, and owner of Clearday Communications.

“When I was training for the Olympic Games, I clearly recognized the positive impact that coaching had on me as an athlete; and the power it has to accelerate an individual’s growth and development. I’ve aspired to apply the skills I learned to assist leaders to become more effective communicators,” says Claire.

One of her most popular programs is Claire’s public speaking training. She has ingeniously put together a program that has launched the speaking career of numerous athletes. Claire is now providing her second-to-none public speaking coaching, called Amplify Community, to the general public through an online membership where people can readily access her speaking techniques, practice their skills regularly, and obtain invaluable feedback from the online community helping them to amplify their public speaking ability.

“My methodology is to teach individuals to tell their stories in the most genuine and compelling way that encourages the development of their unique voice,” says Claire. “The biggest advantage is how they feel a tremendous boost in confidence and a magnificent desire to go out and do more public speaking.”

Claire’s course contains five different modules, and is designed for people of varying levels of skills, so everyone from beginners to the most accomplished speakers can refine and enhance their abilities.

According to Claire, a coach will always to reflect back to you things you would never see yourself and help you develop at a more progressive rate.

“To be a leader and influence others, it is important to be able to speak persuasively and confidently,” says Claire. “This includes entrepreneurs, religious leaders, sales people, and, essentially, anyone who wants to sell an idea, teach, motivate or inspire. The Amplify Community program gives people the tools to do this magnificently.”

