Center for Cyber Safety and Education Names Engility Partner of the Year for Serving Veterans and Cybersecurity

(ISC)2® SECURITY CONGRESS, NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Cyber Safety and Education announced it has selected Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) as its 2018 Partner of the Year. The Center chose Engility for its commitment to creating career opportunities for veterans in the high-demand field of cybersecurity. Last fall, the Center and Engility partnered to introduce CyberWarrior® Scholarships to provide military veterans wanting to transition into a post-military cybersecurity career.

Patrick Craven, Center director, said, “Engility’s commitment to the cybersecurity workforce while serving veterans is both admirable and inspiring. By thinking outside themselves, the Engility team has created a legacy that will benefit those who have so much to offer and our nation as a whole.”

“We’re humbled by this selection and the opportunity to serve our veterans as they seek to expand their cyber qualifications,” said Lynn Dugle, Engility chairman, president and CEO. “These individuals exhibit the determination, grit and experience our nation needs to meet and defeat emerging cyber threats.”

Engility and the Center recently announced the first Scholarship winners. The Scholarships include everything recipients need to prepare to become certified for a career in cybersecurity, including certification training classes, textbooks, materials and exam vouchers for the (ISC)2 certification of their choice. At the end of the training, winners will have enhanced opportunities to secure jobs with highly technical cyber skill sets, such as security analyst, security engineer, security auditor and security architect.

The Center will honor Engility at an awards ceremony during the 2018 (ISC)2 Security Congress.

About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org.

About Engility

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference. Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years. We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support. To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com, listen to our Get S.E.T podcast and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.