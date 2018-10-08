St. Louis Hero Network Launches in St. Louis: Connecting First Responders and Military Personnel to Our Community

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis, MO, October 1, 2018- St. Louis Hero Network officially launched on June 23rd in St. Louis. It is a nonprofit dedicated to helping local first responders and military families (current and former) bridge the gap in the needs for themselves and their families. They also wish to be of extraordinary service to the community by connecting them to our local heroes. The founders saw a tremendous gap in resources made readily available to our first responders and military personnel, and decided to create something to fuse their needs to a more all-encompassing network of resources.



The Hero Network is a comprehensive network and marketplace that has set out to help our local heroes advertise their businesses, locate necessary classes and training, market their real estate, and locate events in the area that share their mission. While there are other organizations that support our local responders and military, they each have a specific area of need they assist with, and can leave our first responders and military members searching for more. The Hero Network is a one-stop-shop.



A multitude of our local first responders, military personnel, and their spouses are also extremely skilled tradesmen and service providers that own their own businesses. The services they render are varied and offer immense value to our community. These men and women are dependable and trustworthy and are already committed to serving their community.



What St. Louis Hero Network Needs from the Community: Be a Hero. Hire a Hero!

The founders of St. Louis Hero Network are all first responders or military, and thoroughly understand the extensive needs of our heroes. What the founders of the organization are looking for from the community is simple: Be a Hero. Hire a Hero! These men and women serve us and our country,every day and this is our chance to return the favor. You can find a hero to hire directly on our website.



One of their staff, Ryan Cooper, stated, “We look forward to working with the Heroes of the St. Louis area. We've received nothing but positive feedback, and we believe the St. Louis Hero Network has the potential to grow into one of the biggest nonprofit organizations in the area.”

Charlie Metzner, Founder

314-707-2386

charlie@stlheronetwork.com

www.stlheronetwork.com