Indiana Attorney Interviewed on the Rise of Fatal Truck Accidents in 2018

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, USA, October 9, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to a more robust economy, 2018 has seen more commercial trucks on the road. Unfortunately, this leads to a higher likelihood of truck accidents for everyone on the road, according to Indiana injury attorney Betsy Greene.Greene, attorney and partner of Greene & Schultz Trial Lawyers in Bloomington, Indiana, said that between 2012 and 2016, there was a 28 percent increase in trucking accidents. “We have so many trucks on the road proportionately it makes sense that we'll be having more accidents,” she said. “Now there's lots of different causes for trucking accidents, but just the sheer numbers is part of what's contributing to this rather dramatic increase.”In a Facebook Live interview from early September with AskTheLawyers.com™, she detailed the causes of these truck accidents, including:Stopping time: Due to the size and weight of the truck, it takes much longer for a truck to come to a stop, increasing the chances of a collision.Inexperienced truck drivers: More and more truck drivers are young, inexperienced, and sometimes poorly trained.Poor maintenance. Trucks drive hundreds of thousands of miles and require constant maintenance. Sometimes trucking companies cut corners, putting everyone at risk.Facebook Live Interview on Trucking RegulationsIn the interview, Greene said that truck accident victims face severe obstacles after the crash. She explained that many trucking companies have someone on staff called a risk manager or safety manager who is on call “literally 24 hours a day.” After a truck accident, these managers spring into action to perform immediate damage control, often to the detriment of the injured victims.“So if one of their drivers is involved in a wreck, they are out there, they are on the scene,” Greene said. “They have investigators, they are talking to witnesses. They are building the case that their trucker was not at fault. And that's why it's really important to get a good lawyer involved early because a good lawyer will do those same things: will get an investigation going.”Betsy Greene has been practicing law for over 30 years. She has been a partner at Greene & Schultz Trial Lawyers since 2005, and she has personally tried more than 100 jury trials throughout her career. She is certified in Civil Trial Advocacy. She can be reached by calling 888-265-4073.

Are Trucking Regulations Keeping You Safe?