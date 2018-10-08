An Interview with Alexander Zuern, Device Testing Manager, from Novartis Ahead of Pre-Filled Syringes Europe 2019
SMi Group will welcome the expertise of Alexander Zuern, Device Testing Manager, from Novartis
when he presents at Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectable Drug Devices Europe.
The conference and exhibition will return to Central London next January for its 11th annual instalment and has already attracted a global audience of attendees from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Kingdom and USA.
Here is a snap shot of the interview:
What is your area of expertise within the Pre-filled Syringes market?
“I worked in the past in production and was in touch with the filling of pre-filled syringes. In my last position as a QC lab leader I was deeply involved in the testing of pre-filled syringes and injectable devices. Now in my current position, I am developing new test methods for injectable devices”.
What will attendees take away from your talk?
“That the injectable device testing can be performed fully automated and even in high through put in QC release labs”.
Alexander Zürn is a pharmacist by training. He got a PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Würzburg, Germany and did a postdoc at the University of California Berkeley at the department of bioengineering. From there he joined Novartis in 2012 as a process expert. From the production he join the QC Department of Novartis Stein and was until 2017 a QC team leader and SPOC for the injectable device testing at the release site.
Since 2017 he has been in the Device Development and Commercialization (DD&C) department at Novartis Basel as a device testing manager and is the Analytics and Testing Network leader.
The full interview is available online in the event download centre.
SMi's 11th annual 2018 Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectable Drug Devices Europe conference and exhibition will take place on 16th & 17th Jan at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London UK.
Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at http://www.pre-filled-syringes.com/
