Toys Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 | Industry Analysis , Market Research Report | Arizton
Global Toys Market Forecast and Growth CAGR 2023
The global toys market is projected to reach revenues of more than $120 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 4% during 2017-2023.
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton's market research report on the global toys market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by category (infant and preschool toy, dolls, games & puzzles, construction, outdoor & sports, and others), by age group (0-3 years, 3-5 years, 5-12 years, and 12-18 years), by distribution channel (online and retail), and by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA).
The growing dual-income households and improving the purchasing sentiments are two of the major factors propelling the growth of the global market. The development of economics in regions such as APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East and the African continent will create lucrative opportunities for leading players operating in the market. The global toys market is driven by growing demand for a replica of instruments such as a keyboard, guitar, and drums, art and craft toys, and stuffed toys. The increasing social media penetration, growing audience, and rising user engagement are major factors attributing to the growth of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global toys market by category, age group, distribution channel, and geography.
The report considers the present scenario of the global toys market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the global toys market.
Order a report for more information.
Toys Market – Dynamics
The recent trend of parents to purchase and invest in educational toys for cognitive development in children is fueling the growth of the global toys market. Millennial parents listen to child psychologists and their popularizers in magazines who provide us with lists of time-tested products that aid in skill development of children. The increasing number of movies and television shows based on fictional characters will create a cult following among consumers and propel the demand for the products in the global market. For instance, Hasbro becomes a major player through the Transformers movie franchise, and Lego had two movie launches in 2017 including the Lego Batman and Lego Ninjago. The introduction of the box subscription services in this industry will revolutionize the global toys market over the next few years. The toy box subscription works by curating to the needs of the children and contain toys which are selected for the user. The proliferation of these business models will propel the development of the global toys market during the forecast period.
Toys Market – Segmentation
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by category, age group, distribution channels, and geography. Games and puzzle segment dominated 1/6th of total market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period. The extensive use of this board games and jigsaw puzzles to teach communication skills and language arts to kids as well as adults is fueling the growth of this segment in the global market.
5-12 years segment occupied around 1/4th of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The toys designed for 5-12 years age group comprises of games and puzzles, construction toys or building blocks, some outdoor and sports toys, and other toys. The growing popularity of licensed toy properties, remote controlled toys including cars and musical toys is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market. Retail channels dominated more than half of the total market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. The different playthings through department stores, small chain stores, free-standing toys stores, catalog stores, and other non-tracked retail outlets are driving the growth of this segment in the global market.
Market Segmentation by Category
• Infant and Preschool
• Dolls
• Games & Puzzles
• Construction
• Outdoor & Sports
• Others
Market Segmentation by Age Group
• 0-3 Years
• 3-5 Years
• 5-12 Years
• 12-18 Years
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels
• Retail
o Specialty Stores
o Mass Market Players
o Other Stores
• Online
Toys Market – Geography
The global toy market by geography is divided into APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA. APAC occupied more than 1/3rd of the total market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization and increase in spending capacity are major factors propelling the growth of the APAC region in the global market. The unprecedented popularity of branded, as well as private label toys, is fueling the growth of the Latin American region in the market. The steady increase in the per capita disposable income of people will contribute to the revenues in the region and the global toy market.
Request a sample for more information.
Market Segmentation by Geography
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Russia
o Italy
o Spain
o The Netherlands
• APAC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Thailand
o Australia
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
• MEA
o UAE
o South Africa
Key Vendor Analysis
The global toys market is highly concentrated, and the top 3 players control the level of the competition. The leading manufacturers are leveraging advanced technologies to refine their unique value proposition and gain a larger global market share. Various international brands are partnering with local, regional players to expand their businesses in emerging nations across the world market. The leading companies are utilizing factors such as smartphone proliferation, nuclear households, and humongous amount of targeted media content to advertise their products and reach a wider consumer audience in the global market. Moreover, the inclusion of technological developments such as immersive experiences of virtual and augmented reality will have a positive impact on the global toys market.
The major vendors in the global toys market are:
• Lego Group
• Mattel
• Hasbro
• Bandai Namco
Other prominent vendors in the global toys market are Asmodee, Ravensburger, Funskool, Top Toy, K’NEX, Playmates Toys, Simba Toys, Spin Master, CMON, Disney, Fremont Die Consumer Products, Games Workshop, Goliath, Grey Fox, IELLO, Indie Boards and Cards, INI, International Playthings, Learning Resources, Loony Labs, Ludo Fact, Melissa & Doug, Orchard Toys, Panda GM, Paul Lamond Games, Pegasus Spiele, Piatnik, Pressman Toy, Roosterfin, Reaper Miniatures, Rio Grande Games, Schmidt Spiele, Surprised Stare, SunOut, Talicor, The Haywire, The Regency Chess Company, ThinkFun, TREND Enterprises, Ultra PRO International, University Games, USAopoly, Winning Moves Games, WizKids, and Zobmondo.
Table of contents include
Toys Market Dynamics
8.1 Toys Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Desire among parents to provide educational playthings for cognitive development
8.1.2 Toyetic impact
8.1.3 Increased online presence of vendors
8.1.4 Increase in number of games and puzzle cafes globally
8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
8.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions
8.2 Toys Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Toy libraries gaining traction among consumers
8.2.2 Declining birth rates and aging population globally
8.2.3 Growing presence of counterfeit playthings and games
8.2.4 Raw material price volatility and rising labor costs
8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints
8.2.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions
8.3 Toys Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Toy box subscription services impacting retail sales
8.3.2 Internet influencing choice and purchase of playthings
8.3.3 Increasing digitization of playthings and games
8.3.4 Increasing threats from online gaming platforms
8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.6 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Raw Material Suppliers
9.2.2 Manufacturers
9.2.3 Distributors/Retailers
9.2.4 Retailers
9.2.5 End-users
10 Global Toys Market
10.1 Toys Market Size & Forecast 2017–2023
10.1.1 Per child spending on toys
10.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
10.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
10.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
11 Toys Market By Category
11.1 Toys Market Overview
11.1.1 Global Toys Market by Categories
11.2 Outdoor and Sports
11.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.2 Market by Geography
11.3 Infant and Pre-School
11.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.3.2 Market by Geography
11.4 Construction
11.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.4.2 Market by Geography
11.5 Dolls
11.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.5.2 Market by Geography
11.6 Games and Puzzles
11.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.6.2 Market by Geography
12 Toys Market By Age Group
12.1 Market Overview
12.1.1 Global Toys Market by Age Group
12.2 0−3 Years
12.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.2 Market by Geography
12.3 3−5 Years
12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.2 Market by Geography
12.4 5−12 Years
12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.2 Market by Geography
12.5 12−18 Years
12.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.2 Market by Geography
13 Toys Market By Distribution Channel
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Manufacture, Production, And Distribution
13.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores
13.4 Distribution Through Online Websites
14 Geographical Segmentation
14.1 Toys Market Overview
15 APAC
15.1 Market Size and Forecast
15.2 Segmentation by Category
15.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
15.3 Segmentation by Age Group
15.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
15.4 Key Countries
15.4.1 China: Market Size and Forecast
15.4.2 Japan: Market Size and Forecast
15.4.3 South Korea: Market Size and Forecast
15.4.4 Thailand: Market Size and Forecast
15.4.5 India: Market Size and Forecast
15.4.6 Australia: Market Size and Forecast
16 North America
16.1 Market Size and Forecast
16.2 Segmentation by Category
16.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
16.3 Segmentation by Age Group
16.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
16.4 Key Countries
16.4.1 US: Market Size and Forecast
16.4.2 Canada: Market Size and Forecast
17 Europe
17.1 Market Size and Forecast
17.2 Segmentation by Category
17.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
17.3 Segmentation by Age-Group
17.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
17.4 Key Countries
17.4.1 UK: Market Size and Forecast
17.4.2 France: Market Size and Forecast
17.4.3 Germany: Market Size and Forecast
17.4.4 Russia: Market Size and Forecast
17.4.5 Italy: Market Size and Forecast
17.4.6 Spain: Market Size and Forecast
17.4.7 The Netherlands: Market Size and Forecast
18 Latin America
18.1 Market Size and Forecast
18.2 Segmentation by Category
18.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
18.3 Segmentation by Age Group
18.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
18.4 Key Countries
18.4.1 Brazil: Market Size and Forecast
18.4.2 Mexico: Market Size and Forecast
19 Middle-East & Africa
19.1 Market Size and Forecast
19.2 Segmentation by Category
19.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
19.3 Segmentation by Age Group
19.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
19.4 Key Countries
19.4.1 UAE: Market Size and Forecast
19.4.2 South Africa: Market Size and Forecast
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Competition Overview
21 Key Company Profiles
21.1 Lego Group
21.1.1 Business Overview
21.1.2 Lego in Global Toys Market
21.1.3 Major Product Offerings
21.1.4 Key Strategies
21.1.5 Key Strengths
21.1.6 Key Opportunities
21.2 Mattel
21.2.1 Business Overview
21.2.2 Mattel in Global Toys Market
21.2.3 Major Product Offerings
21.2.4 Key Strategies
21.2.5 Key Strengths
21.2.6 Key Opportunities
21.3 Hasbro
21.3.1 Business Overview
21.3.2 Hasbro in Global Toys Market
21.3.3 Major Product Offerings
21.3.4 Key Strategies
21.3.5 Key Strengths
21.3.6 Key Opportunities
21.4 Bandai Namco
21.4.1 Business Overview
21.4.2 Bandai Namco in Global Toys Market
21.4.3 Major Product Offerings
21.4.4 Key Strategies
21.4.5 Key Strengths
21.4.6 Key Opportunities
22 Other Prominent Vendors
Read more: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/toys-market
Jessica Shirley
Arizton Advisory and Inteligence
+1-312-465-7864
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn