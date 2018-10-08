Preliminary Attendee List Released for Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases Conference in London
In the run up to the 8th Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases Conference, the preliminary attendee list has been released and is available to download on the website.LONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just over 1 week to go until SMi's 8th annual conference on Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases, taking place 17th – 18th October in London, the preliminary attendee list has just been released and is available to download on the website.
Conference attendees will have the exclusive opportunity of meeting and networking with a host of scientific pioneers and industry leaders. Organisations that have already confirmed their attendance to this year's event include:
• AKU Society
• AstraZeneca
• BioMarin Europe Ltd
• Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.
• Clintec International Ltd
• DEBRA UK
• HealX Limited
• Incisive Health
• Luna Pharma Consulting Ltd
• Mallinckrodt
• MEDExpansion
• Mereo BioPharma
• MHRA Minoryx Therapeutics S.L.
• Muscular Dystrophy UK
• NICE
• Niemann-Pick UK
• NSPM Limited
• Pakistan Public Health Association
• Pharma Innovation Consultancy
• Pulse Infoframe
• Rare Disease UK
• Sanofi UK
• Sobi
• University of Groningen
• Vifor Pharma and many more…
The full list is available to download on the event website, as well as the conference brochure, agenda and full speaker line-up.
On the 16th October, SMi will also host a pre-conference interactive workshop on “Working together for HTA in rare diseases - A step too far or the way forward?”. The workshop will be led by Josie Godfrey, Director at JG Zebra Consulting, who will provide key industry updates and explore important new case studies, as well as reports on this year’s relevant topics.
With the event just over 1 week away and places becoming increasingly limited, potential delegates are urged to book soon to avoid missing out. 3 key reasons to attend the two-day conference on Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases include:
• Explore first-hand the alliances between regulatory agencies, pharmaceutical companies, non-profit organisations and orphan drugs developers, and how collaboration can benefit the development of rare disease therapies
• Hear the latest advancements in the clinical development of orphan drugs for rare diseases, as well as key updates in the pricing and reimbursement of orphan drugs
• Take advantage of 5+ hours of dedicated networking with an unrivalled gathering of industry-leading pharmaceutical companies and patient organisations
Download the latest brochure and exclusive preliminary attendee list on the event website, where you can also register for the conference and accompanying workshop at: http://www.orphandrugs.co.uk/einpr
---- END ----
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Maria Mandic
SMi Group
+44 (0) 207 827 6124
email us here