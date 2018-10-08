Debbie Barrett-Bryson to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctors treat you, but nurses are who actually makes you better. They not only take care of your physical health, but your mental and spiritual health as well. There’s a science in nursing—they have to know anatomy, procedures and medications—but there’s also the caring side, too.

Debbie Barrett-Bryson is a nurse educator who serves as a full-time Instructor at the University of Phoenix on the nursing faculty. After a long career in medical surgical nursing and obstetrics monitoring specializing in high-risk patients, Barrett-Bryson is passing on her knowledge to the next generation.

“I’ve always wanted to know what makes things tick, and there’s nothing more exciting than the human body,” says Barrett-Bryson. “Now I have so much knowledge to pass on to future nurses.”

The nursing profession is unique in the way it encourages nurses to continue their education throughout their career. Barrett-Bryson is clear evidence how essential this philosophy is to the profession.

“Our profession evolves and changes every minute of every day; what you learn today is old tomorrow,” says Barrett-Bryson. “We can practice how to give shots, how to hang IV’s, all the fun parts of nursing, but you’ve got to be able to put the whole picture together. Why is the doctor ordering this? What do these test results mean? Why is my patient behaving this way? The tasks are important, but you’ve got to use that critical thinking to figure out the next step.”

As an educator Barrett-Bryson has earned reputation for being strict but fair. She says it’s the only way to teach the subject: nurses are the difference between life and death.

“When you have somebody’s life in your hands, you’ve got to know your stuff. When you work in OB, you may have a mother and possibly four unborn fetuses, you’ve got to be the best a nurse can possibly be. That’s how I’ve always worked and that’s how I’ve always taught it. Some might say I’m strict, but my students can come to me about anything that is going on. Otherwise I wouldn’t be in nurse.”

