SARASOTA, FL, USA, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Trim & Lumber Files New Wave of Lawsuits

Who would have thought that a lumber company and its owners could have so many secrets with even their own brother accusing his sister, one of the owners of Advantage Trim & Lumber owners, in the death of their mother? Sometimes nothing can be more intriguing or sad than real life. No, this is not a Lifetime movie, it is simply what these new lawsuits revealed about Advantage Trim & Lumber and their owners.

For some of us that are close to our families, the thought of suing a family member seems unthinkable. But having your brother accuse you of killing your mom is beyond belief.

Betty Pelc, one of the owners of Advantage Trim & Lumber was accused by her older brother Jerome Nowak, of Criminal Negligent Homicide in her mother, Eleanor J Nowak’s death, who died March 25, 2011. In court documents, he made the statement "I John Jerome Nowak ask the people of Florida. State Prosecutor of Florida, to please investigate Betty Pelc for the possible charge of criminal negligent homicide of Eleanor J Nowak, died March 25, 2011". Keep in mind that a portion of this lawsuit, filed on behalf of Betty Pelc, was for defamation for this same claim (which was never substantiated).

Advantage Lumber and its owners are no strangers to lawsuits, however. In fact, on the list of lawsuits, it does not stop with family (some interesting ones include the one we just noted with Betty’s own brother) and even the Royal Bank of Canada. In the last three weeks alone they filed lawsuits against JR Lumber, LLC on September 20, 2018, and Ipe Woods USA, LLC on October 3, 2018.

Here is a portion of other lawsuits they have been involved in:

-Advantage Trim & Lumber Company, Inc. et al v. Royal Bank of Canada

-Betty Pelc, et al v. John Nowak

-Advantage Trim & Lumber of Florida, Inc. v. JR Lumber, LLC

-Advantage Trim & Lumber Company, Inc. v. Toronto-Dominion Bank

-Advantage Trim & Lumber of Florida Inc v. Ipe Woods USA LLC

-Ipe Clip Fastener Company, LLC v. Allen's Trading Company, LLC

-Ipe Clip Fastener Company, LLC v. Simpson Strong-Tie Company, Inc.

Rob Pelc and Betty Pelc own a long list of companies and websites. One of the companies owned by them is DECKWISE and THE IPE CLIP FASTENER COMPANY, LLC. Yes, one of the largest exotic lumber companies, Advantage Trim & Lumber, has the same owners as the accessory company that sells to most of their competitors. This has been on the hush-hush for a long time for obvious reasons. But on a document dated Mar 05, 2018 for the 2018 FLORIDA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY ANNUAL REPORT, Betty Pelc signed and placed her position as Member of the LLC. This became of interest when one of the Deckwise employees started to post on Ipe Woods USA’s (yes, same company they are suing.) facebook pages promoting Advantage Trim and Lumber to potential customers. It has been said that the companies run separate, but if that were true, why would Deckwise employees be promoting Advantage Lumber’s business? The greatest part of this concern is that if Deckwise employees are advocating for Advantage Lumber, then it raises the question if it is safe to share any information with this company.

Advantage Trim & Lumber and its owners have a lot of websites, but interestingly enough some of them don't say anything about it being owned by them at all. Such as ipedecking.com. There is no place we could find on the website who the company’s principals are. Why would a company hide who they are? I guess the biggest issue is that customers often think they are calling different companies when in fact so many sites are just one company. The great irony of this is that some of their lawsuits have been over alleged copyright violations, but they themselves don't want to be identified on some of their sites.

Here is a partial list of some of their sites according to the domain registry (yes, apparently erectiledysfunctiondr.com is one of them):

Ipedepot.com

ipedecking.com

advantagelumber.com

epay-decking.com

epay-decks.com

epay-flooring.com

epay-wood.com

epaydeck.com

epaydecks.com

epaydepot.com

epayflooring.com

epayhardwood.com

epaywood.com

epaywooddecking.com

epeewood.com

epideck.com

epidecking.com

epiwood.com

erectiledysfunctiondr.com

exteriorwoodfurniture.com

fsc-certified-decking.com

fsc-certified-hardwood.com

fsc-certified-ipe.com

fsc-cumaru-decking.com

fsc-decking.com

fsc-hardwood-flooring.com

fsc-ipe-decking.com

fsc-ipe.com

fsc-siding.com

fsc-tigerwood-decking.com

fsc-tigerwood.com

fsc-wood.com

fsccertifieddecking.com

fsccertifiedhardwood.com

fsccertifiedipe.com

fsccumarudecking.com

fscipe.com

fsctigerwood.com

ipe-canada.com

ipe-deck-company.com

ipe-decking-al.com

ipe-decking-albuquerque.com

ipe-decking-allentown.com

ipe-decking-ar.com

ipe-decking-aurora.com

ipe-decking-bangor.com

ipe-decking-batonrouge.com

ipe-decking-biloxi.com

ipe-decking-birmingham.com

ipe-decking-bismarck.com

ipe-decking-boise.com

ipe-decking-buffalo.com

ipe-decking-california.com

ipe-decking-cedarrapids.com

ipe-decking-certified.com

ipe-decking-charleston.com

ipe-decking-chesapeake.com

ipe-decking-cheyenne.com

ipe-decking-chicago.com

ipe-decking-cincinnati.com

ipe-decking-co.com

ipe-decking-colorado.com

ipe-decking-coloradosprings.com

ipe-decking-columbia.com

ipe-decking-columbus.com

ipe-decking-company.com

ipe-decking-concord.com

ipeadvantagelumber.com

ipecanada.com

ipeclip.co

ipeclipfastener.com

ipecumaru.com

ipedeck.com

ipedeckcompany.com

ipedecking.co

ipedeckingal.com

ipedeckingalabama.com

ipedeckingalameda.com

ipedeckingalaska.com

ipedeckingallentown.com

ipedeckinganchorage.com

ipedeckingarizona.com

ipedeckingarkansas.com

ipedeckingaurora.com

ipedeckingaz.com

ipedeckingbaltimore.com

ipedeckingbangor.com

ipedeckingbatonrouge.com

ipedeckingbellevue.com

ipedeckingbillings.com

ipedeckingbirmingham.com

ipedeckingbismarck.com

ipedeckingboise.com

It is important to note that while all of this information is true to the best of our knowledge, we are unaware of any charges formally filed against Betty Pelc in the death of her mother. The court actually noted:

The Court notes that Plaintiff Betty Pelc has not been charged with homicide of, manslaughter of, or aggravated manslaughter of Eleanor Nowak. There have been no findings or accusations by a Florida court, the State of Florida or other authorities that Plaintiff Betty Pelc was culpably or criminally negligent in Plaintiff's care of Eleanor Nowak. Plaintiff Betty Pelc was not Eleanor Nowak's primary caregiver (Dkt. 60-10).

For more information you can view the full case with outcome here: https://www.leagle.com/decision/infdco20120703984