Enlyton LLC retains Biotech Alliances International Inc. to Lead $15m Series A Capital Raise

Enlyton, LLC., has developed a molecular biomarker for colon cancer, and other solid cancers.

ENL210 is a disruptive opportunity to improve the care of patients with colon cancer, and to extend the science of Immuno-Oncology to the surgical arena.” — Wayne Poll, MD, CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA , SAN MATEO, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biotech Alliances International, a Silicon Valley-based healthcare-focused investment bank, announced today that it will serve as the lead investment banker to Enlyton LLC for its Series A $15m capital raise.

Enlyton, LLC., an Ohio, USA early-stage biotech company has developed a molecular biomarker for colon cancer, and other solid cancers.

Molecular markers to improve the care of patients with certain cancers is a developing and highly valued clinical opportunity, but as yet, there are no markers available for colon cancer, one of the most common cancers worldwide.

Enlyton has developed an antibody fragment, ENL210, that attaches to a tumor antigen, TAG-72, which will allow for the precise imaging, surgical localization, and complete removal of colon cancer.

ENL210 is a disruptive opportunity to improve the care of patients with colon cancer, and to extend the science of Immuno-Oncology to the surgical arena.

“Surgeons at Ohio State University have previously used a predecessor monoclonal antibody to localize and remove all TAG-72 antigen in over 1,200 patients with cancer”, said Wayne Poll MD, CEO of Enlyton. “Those patents whom had all TAG-72 tissue removed enjoyed a significantly improved 15-year survival compared to standard of care surgery”.

“This financing will help Enlyton to complete the manufacturing of the molecule and to perform Phase I/II human trials”, said Franck Brinkhaus, CEO of Biotech Alliances International. We are very excited to work with the Enlyton team on this assignment.

About Biotech Alliances International Inc.

Biotech Alliances International Inc. is a San Francisco-based investment bank serving life sciences companies, private equity and venture capital funds. It provides independent financial and strategic advice including corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, partnering & licensing, deal sourcing and strategic consulting.