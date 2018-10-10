PDL ANNOUNCES SPECIALIST CORPORATE INVESTIGATIONS DEPARTMENT
Established private investigation company PDL has announced the launch of its specialist corporate investigations service this month.
PDL continues to offer its services to private individual clients on matrimonial and issues, but its corporate investigative services will now be handled by this specialist new department. The investigators’ backgrounds - including police, fraud squad, banking and specialised advisory roles - mean their skills are highly relevant and important to the corporate work they do. The investigators are selected not only on this basis, but also on their integrity and ethics which are without exception, PDL’s primary concern.
Peter Torley, owner and lead investigation consultant at PDL said “We’re delighted to be launching our specialised corporate investigations department. We’re looking to build on our many years of great work helping UK and international companies protect their assets and future-proof their businesses.”
Ends
About Corporate Investigations: Corporate Investigations is a specialised service from investigation company PDL, which serves clients throughout the UK from bases in London, Edinburgh and Manchester, and worldwide.
