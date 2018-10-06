Yellow Pages Goes Green® Announces Eight Online Petitions for Ban on Print Phone Directories
Online Phone Number Publisher continues push for more legislative action against phone companies printing unwanted phone books in the United States.EAST NORTHPORT, NEW YORK, USA, October 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow Pages Goes Green is helping municipalities and local governments around the country establish ordinances to mandate Yellow Pages and White Pages only be delivered to home and offices that actually request them. Municipalities and local government that provide trash services are concerned about the landfill cost and why they must absorb the cost of handling telephone directories. YPPG supports this mission.
Telephone directories generate clutter, while straining environmental resources and burdening taxpayer funded recycling programs. While consumers increasingly turn to online search engines and digital directories for phone numbers, yellow pages publishers continue to produce and deliver printed phone books to U.S. residences, sometimes multiple times per year. Virgin paper production for phone books in the U.S. uses an estimated 4.68 million
trees worth of wood fiber annually – that’s a forest the size of 14 football fields. Yet, in 2009 (the last year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) provided data on phone book recycling), only 37% of all phone books were
recycled. Instead, 410,000 tons of directories went to landfills or incinerators - at a cost of about $60 million to local governments (and taxpayers) nationwide.
To participate in the online petitions visit these links:
https://www.change.org/p/verizon-ban-the-phone-books-who-needs-em-b200c436-0df9-4190-aa49-fadfe1b1192d
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/ban-print-phone-books-who-needs-em
https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/ban-the-phone-books-who-needs-em
https://www.thepetitionsite.com/en-gb/takeaction/929/382/206/
https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/ban-print-phone-books-who-needs-em.html
https://www.petitions24.com/ban_print_phone_books_who_needs_em
https://www.credomobilize.com/petitions/ban-print-phone-books-who-needs-em
https://petitions.moveon.org/sign/ban-phone-books-who-needs
"Cities and Towns can use their litter laws as tools to enforce these efforts." said YPGG CEO Michael Keegan.
YellowPagesGoesGreen.org asks the question "Why do we get three to four pounds of paper dropped on out front door multiple times per year by various telephone directory companies and we are supposed to dispose of them?" Stop the nonsense and the cost placed on the consumer. If we want a book we will request one. If we do not want a book delivered, stop delivering them. YellowPagesGoesGreen.org had spent years contacting local telephone companies to provide them with consumer’s names and addresses telling them to stop the nonsense. This did not cost users anything.
YellowPagesGoesGreen.org has developed its own eco-friendly alternative to the Yellow Pages which is free for consumers to use to find local business listings. Our service is continually changed and kept current so you are not potentially looking at several months or even year old information.
