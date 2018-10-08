Manhattan Edit Workshop Announces Acclaimed Editor Tim Streeto, ACE as its Next Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop Delivers Another Top Editor to Its Signature Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, digital-training destination for post-production and content creators is proud to announce our upcoming Artist in Residence for our class starting November 5th will be acclaimed editor Tim Streeto, ACE.** Tim will be visiting with our Six Week Students to discuss his long and distinguished career, give students insight into his process, and to screen and give feedback on their editing projects. "Our Six Week workshop gives students the perfect balance of application and aesthetics training in editing to jump start a career in post production," says Director of Education, Janet Dalton. "Having top editors, such as Tim Streeto, visit our classroom though the Artist in Residence Program makes this workshop one of the most unique workshops out there. There is no class like it."

Tim Streeto, ACE is a film and television editor whose recent credits include Netflix’s "Maniac," Amazon’s "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Director Marc Webb’s "The Only Living Boy in New York," HBO's series "Vinyl," WeTV's "South of Hell," the Emmy-winning "Boardwalk Empire," NBC’s "Crossbones," and Noah Baumbach's acclaimed feature films "Frances Ha," "Greenberg," and the Oscar-nominated "The Squid and the Whale." His past film credits include Terry Kinney's "Diminished Capacity," Steve Conrad's "The Promotion," Craig Zobel's "Great World of Sound" and Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman's "American Splendor." He also worked as an assistant editor on Ang Lee's Oscar-winning "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," Todd Solondz's "Storytelling," and Steven Soderbergh's "Solaris," among others, and has edited numerous shorts and shows for Comedy Central, A&E, Starz, Nickolodeon, and the History Channel.

About MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Course

The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers in one comprehensive, six-week course all of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors. No other program guarantees more time in the classroom or more working on one’s own computer. The Six Week Intensive Course will take students through each program as they work on various real-world projects to illustrate the distinct strengths and nuances of each NLE. MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive is also the only course of its kind that allows students to choose the footage they want to edit on the platform they prefer.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Course also is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

MEWShop is also proud to continue its successful intern referral program created in conjunction with iTV America, the production powerhouse known for producing Pawn Stars and other hit television series. Upon completion of Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Six Week Intensive Course,” students will be given the opportunity to apply for the paid editorial internship – via resumes and work samples – through which they will continue their editing training, working on iTV America shows.*

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop begins on November 5th, 2018 and held Monday through Friday from 10AM – 5PM. Students can get $350 off this class if they sign up before October 10th. For more information on MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit: https://www.mewshop.com/six_week_workshop/overview/.

*Manhattan Edit Workshop cannot guarantee students will be hired or granted an interview as a result of the Six Week Intensive Workshop. **Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.

