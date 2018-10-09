The New Plastic Surgery Practice That You’ve Been Waiting For Welcome to Signature Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Melissa Marks from Signature Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Signature Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery brings back patient-focused care

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, PLLC has opened in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and this Plastic Surgery practice has a treatment approach that you will want to be a part of. Headed by their Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Melissa Marks, Signature Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, PLLC is bringing back the patient-focused care that has been lost over the years. Offering a boutique practice with personalized concierge style service by Dr. Marks, you will finally receive the attention from your Plastic Surgeon that you are looking for.

“Deciding to have a surgical procedure is an extremely difficult and anxiety provoking decision for anyone” says Dr. Marks, “I feel that it is important to get to know your Plastic Surgeon and spend as much time needed for you to feel comfortable prior to undergoing surgery.”

With the growing popularity of Plastic Surgery reality TV shows, Social Media, and even people performing Plastic Surgery that aren’t Plastic Surgeons, the reality of Surgery often gets minimized. It is important to Dr. Marks that her patients are fully informed, educated, and comfortable prior to their surgical experience.

“Plastic Surgery is not like getting your hair done - it’s Surgery- and I feel it is a high honor when a patient chooses me to perform surgery on them.”

Dr. Melissa Marks’ strong Surgical training and beliefs in patient-focused concierge style medicine is what sets Signature Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery apart from other Plastic Surgery practices in South Florida. Your experience will consist of nothing but personalized service and professionalism. Also, your one of a kind experience doesn’t end after your consultation. After your surgery, Dr. Melissa Marks will be available to you by cell phone 24 hours a day 7 days a week for questions, concerns, and office visits related to your procedure.

When compared to other Plastic Surgery practices in South Florida, Signature Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery is a smaller, boutique, Plastic Surgery practice. What this means is you will finally feel like YOU are getting the attention you deserve. Dr. Marks is proud to offer this environment without the usual fees associated with Concierge medicine.

In addition, Dr. Marks is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Jupiter Outpatient Surgery Center.

To schedule a complimentary initial consultation with Dr. Melissa Marks at Signature Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, call 561.775.1212, email info@drmelissamarks.com or visit the practice’s website at www.drmelissamarks.com.

About Signature Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

With a patient-focused approach to plastic surgery, Signature Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery is changing the way people in the West Palm Beach area look on the outside and feel on the inside. Headed by Dr. Melissa Marks, the practice provides only the highest quality of personalized care and the most advanced techniques to restore one’s natural beauty. Men and women can dramatically benefit from the surgical procedures offered for the breast, body, face, neck, hand, arm and skin. Start with a free consultation with Dr. Marks today in our brand new office in Palm Beach Gardens to discuss your goals and learn why you deserve the Signature treatment.