Law firm Burges Salmon leads the way with triple certification in ISO 27001, 22301 and 9001

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent UK law firm Burges Salmon has achieved joint certification to three leading international management standards with the support of global specialists IT Governance.

The Bristol-based firm has successfully achieved certification for an IMS (integrated management system) that incorporates the requirements of best-practice standards ISO 22301 (business continuity management), ISO 27001 (information security management) and ISO 9001 (quality management).

With law firms under more scrutiny than ever before, and with the introduction of increasingly stringent data security laws such as the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), today’s announcement sees Burges Salmon leading the way in demonstrating due regard for the establishment of robust governance and management practices.

This significant milestone will ensure client and organisational data are safeguarded, while at the same time allowing Burges Salmon to optimise and prioritise business processes, service continuity and service quality.

Abbie Williams, head of programme management at Burges Salmon, said: “‘Burges Salmon works closely with its clients to understand and meet their requirements. The firm recognises the particular importance of clear, reliable systems for management of quality, information security, business continuity and environmental management in support of our legal service delivery. The firm works closely with ITG as expert advisers on its Integrated Management System, which covers three of our four UKAS-accredited certifications for ISO standards (ISO 9001, 27001 and 22301) with our fourth standard (ISO 14001) being managed closely alongside.”

IT Governance is a specialist in helping organisations implement management systems and has been for nearly twenty years. It has helped more than 600 organisations achieve compliance with or certification to ISO 27001 alone.

IMSs combine policies, procedures, processes and systems to manage anything from product and service quality to information security risks (such as cyber attacks, hacks, data leaks or theft). An IMS helps organisations achieve their objectives by monitoring and managing of risks, reducing inefficiencies and maximising resources though an integrated approach.

Tony Drewitt, managing director at IT Governance UK, said: “We are proud to have helped Burges Salmon accomplish this certification and apply our expertise to enable them to do what very few other law firms in the UK, and indeed globally, have been able to achieve.

“As new regulations come into force and clients become increasingly demanding, organisations need to change the way they tackle information security, service continuity and service delivery in general. We are pleased that Burgess Salmon has recognised the need for an integrated management system, and have relished the opportunity to help them increase performance, improve employee and customer satisfaction, and support them on their continuous improvement journey.”

To find out more about IT Governance’s integrated management system standards solutions, please visit the website, contact the consultancy team direct at servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.