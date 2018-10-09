Leading U.S. Inventor and Priceline.com Founder Jay Walker to Speak at IPAS 2018
One of the most prolific U.S. inventors in history will join USPTO Director Iancu and IBM’s Manny Schecter at the IP Awareness Summit on November 29
The Summit will take place at Columbia University’s famed Pulitzer Hall in the School of Journalism in conjunction with Columbia Technology Ventures. Registration is now open.
Mr. Walker, an owner of TEDMED, which bridges the gap between science and the public, has long held that the U.S. patent licensing system is broken and needs fixing.
“The fact is that without a functioning licensing system we really don’t have what need to compete,” Mr. Walker, a former member of the Forbes 400, has stated. “Licensing is the way that inventions get into the economy; it’s the way they get used and brought into the marketplace and creates jobs and helps our economy to be more competitive.”
Mr. Walker is number eight on the U.S. all-time U.S. inventor list with 950 issued utility patents. Thomas Edison had 1,084. At the current pace, Walker will surpass Edison sometime in 2023. Many of his patents cover gaming and risk calculation.
Joining Mr. Walker as an IPAS 2018 featured speaker is USPTO Director Andrei Iancu, who will present at 1:30 and is likely to touch upon U.S. and China IP issues. Another featured speaker is Manny Schecter, Chief Patent Counsel of IBM, who will speak about the impact IP in a digital world.
Other speakers and panelists include a range of IP thought-leaders, owners, educators and organizations. They will present and serve on panels. Breakout sessions focusing on specific IP leadership opportunities will take place at lunch. Registration for IPAS 2018 is open to the public but space is limited.
The IPAS theme is IP Literacy in a Digital World. The Summit will examine the impact of information and speed on how intellectual property is seen and often taken for granted, as well as ways to address it through education and the media.
To register, use the link in the second paragraph. To view the IPAS 2018 program and event website, visit www.ipawarenesssummit.com.
The current list of IPAS 2018 participants and partners can be found on the home page. Registration is free except for a small fee to cover food and overhead. Persons who wish to apply for a discounted or free admission, please contact explore@understandingip.org.
About the Center for IP Understanding
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of IP rights and their impact on people’s lives. CIPU provides information, conducts research and facilitates activities that seek to make IP more intelligible, enhance value and deter theft. The Center also tracks attitudes toward IP rights, including patents, copyrights, and trademarks, and through outreach, provides an education framework for understanding how IP promotes competition and creates jobs. To learn more, please visit www.understandingip.org.
