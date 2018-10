Uptime Magazine Announces Winners of the 2018 Uptime Awards for the Best Reliability Programs!

Excellence in reliability and asset management acknowledged for best practice organizations.

Uptime Award winners report 500 million dollars of business value added through reliability improvements” — Terrence O’Hanlon

FORT MYERS, FL, US, October 10, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uptime ®, a magazine serving over 50,000 reliability leaders and asset management professionals, announced the winners of the Uptime Awards for 2018.Winners will be honored in a special awards ceremony at the 33rd International Maintenance Conference (IMC-2018) , an event produced by Reliabilityweb.com®, scheduled December 10-14, 2018 at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Coconut Point in Bonita Springs, Florida. This year’s ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 12th, during the morning conference assembly.Uptime magazine’s Uptime Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate excellence in managing asset reliability using advanced strategies and high-tech sensing technologies to determine the early onset of a potential failure. Uptime Award winners report 500 million dollars of business value added through reliability improvements. An emphasis is placed on combining technical excellence with leadership excellence. The 2018 Uptime Awards for Best Reliability and Asset Management Program winners are:Best Overall Program - Southern Gardens CitrusBest Reliability Engineering for Maintenance Program - Central Contra Costa Sanitary DistrictBest Asset Condition Management Program - LOOPBest Work Execution Management Program - Stanford Health CareBest Leadership Program - Saudi Aramco YambuBest Asset Management Program - Central Arizona ProjectBest Partnership in Reliability - Bristol-Myers Squibb and JLLBest Lubrication Program - Portland General ElectricTo learn more about Uptime Awards Best Reliability and Asset Management program winners and individual presentations, please visit the IMC-2018 website at http://www.imc-2018.com/ Since 2006, Uptime magazine has honored some of the most outstanding high-performance maintenance teams in the world for the results they produce with the Uptime Awards for the best reliability and asset management program. What began as a simple way to acknowledge special accomplishments has evolved into a valuable reliability improvement exercise as everyone who participates in the Uptime Award evaluation process discovers program benefit and performance improvements.Nominations for the 2019 Uptime Award’s Best Reliability and Asset Management Programs may be submitted beginning April 2019. Visit www.uptimeawards.com for further information.About Uptime® MagazineUptime, a leading magazine for over 50,000 reliability and asset management professionals, has been in publication since 2005. Uptime is published by Reliabilityweb.com and includes both the print and digital PDF editions. Subscriptions are by request and free to qualified reliability professionals at www.uptimemagazine.com