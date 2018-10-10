Uptime Magazine Announces Winners of the 2018 Uptime Awards for the Best Reliability Programs!
Excellence in reliability and asset management acknowledged for best practice organizations.
Winners will be honored in a special awards ceremony at the 33rd International Maintenance Conference (IMC-2018), an event produced by Reliabilityweb.com®, scheduled December 10-14, 2018 at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Coconut Point in Bonita Springs, Florida. This year’s ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 12th, during the morning conference assembly.
Uptime magazine’s Uptime Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate excellence in managing asset reliability using advanced strategies and high-tech sensing technologies to determine the early onset of a potential failure. Uptime Award winners report 500 million dollars of business value added through reliability improvements. An emphasis is placed on combining technical excellence with leadership excellence. The 2018 Uptime Awards for Best Reliability and Asset Management Program winners are:
Best Overall Program - Southern Gardens Citrus
Best Reliability Engineering for Maintenance Program - Central Contra Costa Sanitary District
Best Asset Condition Management Program - LOOP
Best Work Execution Management Program - Stanford Health Care
Best Leadership Program - Saudi Aramco Yambu
Best Asset Management Program - Central Arizona Project
Best Partnership in Reliability - Bristol-Myers Squibb and JLL
Best Lubrication Program - Portland General Electric
To learn more about Uptime Awards Best Reliability and Asset Management program winners and individual presentations, please visit the IMC-2018 website at http://www.imc-2018.com/.
Since 2006, Uptime magazine has honored some of the most outstanding high-performance maintenance teams in the world for the results they produce with the Uptime Awards for the best reliability and asset management program. What began as a simple way to acknowledge special accomplishments has evolved into a valuable reliability improvement exercise as everyone who participates in the Uptime Award evaluation process discovers program benefit and performance improvements.
Nominations for the 2019 Uptime Award’s Best Reliability and Asset Management Programs may be submitted beginning April 2019. Visit www.uptimeawards.com for further information.
