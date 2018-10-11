The Mars Generation Names Ken Bucker As Student Space Ambassador Board Chair

Today’s students and young professionals will be the leaders of tomorrow, paving the road to Mars and beyond. We must inspire them and help them discover themselves and their leadership potential.” — Ken Buckler

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mars Generation (TMG) is pleased to announce the selection of Ken Buckler as the new chair of the Student Space Ambassador Leadership Program Advisory Board. The board members represent a partnership between students and professional leaders from the nonprofit, education and business sectors.

Ken Buckler graduated from Mount Saint Mary’s University in 2006 with a Bachelor’s in Computer Science. With a career focused on cyber security and risk management, Ken currently holds a CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner certification.

Over the past ten years working for several contracting businesses in the United States, Ken has provided information technology and cyber security services to multiple Federal agencies, including system engineering, application security, and continuous monitoring services. He specializes in analyzing and reporting security information for large, distributed enterprises.

“Mars is a critical stepping stone in a much larger journey we must eventually embark upon to leave our solar system.” states Ken, “While in the short-term space exploration has resulted in many beneficial advances in technology on Earth, in the long-term it is absolutely critical to our survival as a species. Today’s students and young professionals will be the leaders of tomorrow, paving the road to Mars and beyond. We must inspire them and help them discover themselves and their leadership potential.”

The focus of the advisory board will continue to be the growth and enhancement of the Student Space Ambassador Leadership Program (SSA). The SSA Advisory Board will help lead efforts to build a stronger tomorrow by energizing youth today about science, technology, engineering, arts, math (STEAM) and space while also educating youth and adults about the importance of both to humankind.

The Mars Generation Student Space Ambassador Leadership Program was created to inspire, support and mentor the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) and the space-related industries. The program serves as a mentorship and leadership program for students as well as a workforce development and recruiting program for both STEAM and space industries. The Mars Generation Student Space Ambassador Leadership Program has been credited as a major force for bringing forth our future leaders in STEAM and Space.

The Mars Generation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States. The organization is volunteer-driven with a board of directors that includes astronauts, engineers, scientists and professionals from the nonprofit and business communities. With a reach of more than 40 million people in the organization’s first three years of operation, over one million followers on social media, over 1500 students from around the world participating in its Student Space Ambassador Leadership program, over 600 donors, 1200 members and several space industry sponsors in place, the organization continues to grow and offer programs to excite and educate students and adults about the importance of human space exploration and STEAM education.

