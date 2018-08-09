Vibration Sensors Market is anticipated to hit $3.92 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.58%
Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the Vibration Sensors Market and is anticipated to reach $1.52 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.93%HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Vibration Sensor Market: By Type (Accelerometers, EVT, NCDT); By Technology (Variable Capacitance, Piezo-resistive, Strain Gauge, Others); By Material (Ceramics, Quartz, Silicon); By Industry (Automotive, Nuclear, Consumer Electronics, Machine & Structural Monitoring, Mining, Others); By Geography – Forecast(2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the accentuating demand for vibration sensors and increasing emphasis on the use of wind energy as a source of renewable energy.
APAC held the largest market share in the Vibration Sensors Market
Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the Vibration Sensors Market and is anticipated to reach $1.52 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.93%. However, Americas witnesses highest growth during the forecast period and is expected to reach $1.38 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.36%. Asia Pacific is the biggest market for consumer electronics manufacturing, with China being the global leader. Along with it, China is also the biggest end user for smartphones with 500 million people having access. This growth in smartphone consumption will fuel the demand for vibration sensors. Asia Pacific region is also the hub for automobile industry with countries such as India, China, Indonesia and Japan having assembly lines. The South East Asia region is known for oil and gas reserves with Japan being the premium location for petroleum trade operations. The emergence of China as the country with highest coal production capacity has boosted the demand for vibration sensors market.
Selected Value Chain Analysis done in the full report
The vibration sensors operate on several principles include the involvement of Accelerometer measurements. This covers amplification, current excitation, AC coupling, and filtering. The requirements and manufacturing technology for each of these respective technologies differ significantly. The Research & Development is generally an in-house facility responsible for evaluating several parameters and specifications that are required to design vibration sensor. These parameters are mainly controlled by the applications where sensors need to be integrated. The applications are based on the engineering requirements corresponding to the instruments/devices where vibration sensors are embedded.
Once these specifications are laid down, the designing phase deals with the development of a viable product. The prototypes are passed through various iterations until the desired result is achieved. This phase is also responsible for listing the required processing technology, materials and components in order to manufacture the vibration sensors. The successive step deals with procuring of required components and materials, handled entirely by secondary activity known as inbound logistics. The manufacturing equipment providers provide the necessary machinery and services support for producing the sensors. The processing and production stage produce bare sensors that are forwarded for packaging and signal conditioning. The packaging is a skilled technique that offers covering to the bare sensors against their operating environments while signal conditioning deals with integration of application specific circuits for conversion/amplification of output received from bare sensor. These sensors are simultaneously tested and dispatched for outbound logistics. The outbound logistics deals with the pricing and distribution channel for vibration sensors. After the end-user has acquired the requisite vibration sensors, the manufacturers or other third parties offer all sort of maintenance and calibration services till the end of product life cycle.
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
Preferable environmental adaptability, anti-jamming ability, low impedance output and high resolution intensify the Vibration Sensors Market to a greater extent.
Escalating need for conditional monitoring in the industrial sector coupled with reduced cost of these sensors has driven the wide spread adoption of vibration sensing.
The demand for non-destructive testing in automotive industry and structural monitoring will drive the demand for vibration sensors.
Vibration Sensors Market revenue in wind energy and other various sectors is calculated to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% and is estimated to reach $208.5 million by 2023.
Key players of Vibration Sensors Market:
TE Connectivity Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, SKF AB, and Emerson occupies major share for the market.
Few other major companies in this market include Omron Corporation (Japan), Vibrasens (France), Monitran Ltd. (U.K.), GE Measurement & Control (U.S.) and more.
These companies are analyzed based on their brands, product type and end-use application.
Vibration Sensors Market Report is segmented as indicated below
Vibration Sensors Market By Type:
1. Embedded Sensors
2. Plug & Play Sensors
Vibration Sensors Market By Technology
1. Hand Probes
2. High Temperature Piezoelectric Vibration Sensors
3. Piezo-resistive
4. Strain Guage
5. Tri-axial Sensors
6. Variable Capacitance
7. Inductive Sensors
8. Capacitive Sensors
9. Piezo-electric
10. Magnetic
11. Fiber Optic Vibration Sensoric
12. Photoelectric
Vibration sensors Market By Type
1 Handheld (500Hz)
2 Magnetic (2,000 Hz)
3 Adhesive (2,500 to 5,000 Hz)
4 Stud (>6,000 Hz)
Vibration sensors Market By Material Used
1. Doped Silicone
2. Piezoelectric Ceramics
3. Quartz
Vibration sensors Market By Industry Verticals
1 Aircraft Design & Testing
2 Automobile Industry
2.1 Engine Knock Detection
2.2 Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
3 Coal & Quarry Sector
4 Consumer Electronics
4.1 Tilt Sensor
4.2 Touch Pad Pressure Sensors
5 Food Processing Industry
6 Machine & Structural Monitoring
6.1 Building Monitoring
6.2 Combustion Monitoring
7 Medical Sector
7.1 Medical Imaging
7.2 Microbalances
7.3 Piezosurgery
7.4 Power Monitoring
8 Nuclear
9 Oil & Gas Industry
10 Mining
11 Cement
12 Mineral Processing
13 Pulp and Paper
14 Food and Beverage
14.1 Fossil Fuel
14.2 Nuclear
14.3 Hydro
14.4 Wind Turbines
15 Pharmaceuticals
Vibration Sensors Market By Geography (Covers 24 + Countries)
Vibration sensors Market By Entropy
Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd
Measurement Specialties Inc;
PiezoCryst Advanced Sensorics GMBH
Silicon Designs Inc;
Comus International, Inc;
BRÜEL & KJÆR SOUND & VIBRATION MEASUREMENT A/S
National Instruments Corporation
Meggitt Sensing System
Hansford Sensors Ltd
Monitran Ltd
Lord Microstrain Sensing Systems
SKF AB
Memsic Inc
Company 15+
What can you expect from the report?
The vibration sensors Market is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories
2. Market trends
3. Manufacturer Landscape
4. Distributor Landscape
5. Pricing Analysis
6. Top 10 End user Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking
8. Product Developments
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis
10. Patent Analysis
11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)
12. Country level Analysis (15+)
13. Competitor Analysis
14. Market Shares Analysis
15. Value Chain Analysis
16. Supply Chain Analysis
17. Strategic Analysis
18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
19. Opportunity Analysis
20. Revenue and Volume Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q. Does IndustryARC customize these reports and charge additionally for limited customization?
Response: Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization:
1. Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.
2. Increase the number of countries in geography chapter.
3. Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.
4. Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.
5. Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.
Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirement. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
